Actress Jun Ji Hyun, who was recently in the news over her divorce rumours, is the latest celebrity to sell off her property to earn a handsome profit. She has sold her building located at Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam gu, Seoul.

14 billion KRW Profit

As per a report on Allkpop, Jun Ji Hyun has earned a profit of over 14 billion KRW (12.5 million USD) by selling the property. The My Sassy Girl actress had reportedly purchased the building for 8.6 billion KRW (7.7 million USD) way back in 2007. 14 years later, she had sold it for 23 billion KRW (20.1 million USD), the report on the website claims.

Jun Ji Hyun had taken a mortgage loan of 2.6 billion KRW (2.3 million USD) from Shinhan Bank to purchase the loan. The property is located near Hakdong Station on subway line 7 and the value of the properties in this region has increased by leaps and bounds in the last couple of years.

Since it is at a prime location, properties sell like hotcakes, and Jun Ji Hyun's building was also sold off quickly, the report adds.

Jun Ji Hyun's Properties

Jun Ji Hyun is a smart real-estate investor who owns quite a lot of properties in Korea. She purchased a two-story building in Ichon-dong for US$4.8 million in 2013, acquired properties at Samsung-dong for US$6.2 million in 2014 and US$3.6 million, respectively.

She owns a building at Samsung Central Station and the current price of the property is said to be 32.5 billion KRW (29.2 million USD).

The actress, who is one of the well-paid actresses in K-drama, is married to Choi Joon-hyuk. Recently, there were reports that their relationship was heading for divorce, but the couple denied the speculations.

Why Are Celebs Selling Off Their Properties?

Of late, many celebrities are selling off their properties, which they had been owing for years. Kim Tae-hee, Ha Jung-woo, and Soyou are some of the celebrities who sold their properties apparently due to the strict rules that will come into effect in July on non-residential buildings.

Kim Tae-hee sold her five-story retail property near Gangnam Station, purchased in 2014 for 13.2 billion KRW ($11.7 million), for 20.3 billion KRW ($18.7 million). Likewise, Ha Jung-woo sold his commercial building in western Seoul for 11.9 billion KRW ($10.7 million). He had bought it for 7.3 billion KRW ($6.5 million) in 2018.

Soyou had acquired a commercial building for 1.5 billion KRW in 2016 ($1.3 million). She sold the property for double the price in 2021.