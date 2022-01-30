Julia Rose Hot Photos: 10 Times the American Model's Sultry Pictures Left Eyes Popping on Instagram

Julia Rose, who often makes headlines for her steamy updates on social media is once again making fans go gaga with her saucy acts on Instagram. The diva, who is currently known as Jake Paul's girlfriend, dares to post bold and beautiful photos of herself on social media to entice followers. Rose has shared some of the most sizzling and eye-popping photos on her account lately which has left fans wanting more. In one of the pictures shared on Rose's IG page, the model is seen rocking a green-colored jacket and under it a sexy thong bikini, which barely covered her assets.

Rose is a stunner when it comes to making fans drool on social media with her scandalous posts. In another similar saucy update, Rose is seen posing topless with a huge yellow snake, which covered her breasts. "Sadly this isn't the first snake that has touched my boobs," she captioned the topless photo. Several fans took to Instagram to share their thoughts about Julia's sultry photo.

One of the fans teases, "never wanted to be more snake then today." Another fan wrote, "Girl they're peaking out," as Rose's left nip*le slightly flashed on camera. Moreover, Rose's Instagram posts during the COVID-19 crisis worked as a drug to some of her fans.

The modelling sensation has been keeping her fans busy with her exclusive Instagram photos that bagged millions of views and likes from followers. The Instagram sensation's earlier account had a whopping 4.7 million fan followers. However, her new IG account that goes by @juliarosepaul has 996,000 followers.

From sultry swimsuit pictures to NFSW photos and sexy videos, Rose has managed to wow fans with every social media stunt of hers so far.

10 Times American Model Julia Rose's Sultry Pictures Left Eyes Popping on Instagram

Julia Rose Poses With Snake for Hot Photoshoot

Rose Stuns in Yellow Bikini

American Model Flaunts her Assets

Rose Leaves Fans Drooling in Sexy Swimsuit

Rose Leaves Little to The Imagination in Sexy White Bikini

Rose's Sultry Photo with BF Paul leaves Fans Wanting More

Rose Wows Fans With a Braless Mirror Selfie

Rose Looks Ravishing in Red Mini Dress and High Heels

Rose and Paul Share a Passionate Kiss