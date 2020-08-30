Marilyn Monroe is widely considered one of the most beautiful ladies ever lived on planet earth. In the 1950s and early 1960s, the actress became one of the most popular sex symbols, and she apparently had romantic affairs with top personalities including JFK. Here, we recollect some controversial and scandalous rumors about the actress who died in 1962.

Was John F Kennedy Bad in Bed?

According to reports, Marilyn Monroe and John F Kennedy had mutual friends, and they were very familiar with each other. Although they had engaged in casual sexual encounters, there is no evidence that substantiates the fact that their romantic relationship was serious.

Keith Badman, in his book, 'The Final Years of Marilyn Monroe: The Shocking True Story', credited Monroe for claiming that JFK made love like an adolescent young boy. As the claims in the book went viral, several people started believing that presidential duties had elevated the stress levels of JFK, and thus he became a poor performer in bed.

Marilyn Monore and Infamous Sex Tape

Yes, you heard it real. Marilyn Monroe has apparently participated in a sex tape. Gallery owner and memorabilia collector Keya Morgan had claimed that he possesses a sex tape that shows Marilyn Monroe performing oral sex.

Later, it has been learned that a New York-based businessman had bought the clip for a whopping $1.5 million.

"The gentleman who bought it said out respect for Marilyn he's not going to make a joke of it and put it on the Internet and try to exploit her. That's not his intention and I would never get my name involved if that were to happen," said Morgan.

Marilyn Monroe Had Threesome with JFK and RFK

William Castleberry claims that another sex tape that featured Marilyn Monroe, John F Kennedy, and Rovert F Kennedy does exist. The scandalous clip was apparently going to be auctioned off, but Castleberry decided against it after a debt was allegedly paid off.