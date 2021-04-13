TikTok Star Justine Paradise Alleges YouTuber Jake Paul Forced Her to Perform Oral Sex on Him

TikTok and Instagram influencer Justine Paridise has accused YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul of sexual assault who claimed she was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before visiting him. Justine took to YouTube to share a 20-minute-long video wherein she claimed she was forced by Paul to perform oral sex at his California mansion.

Paradise also alleged that Paul grabbed her face and touched her inappropriately without her consent. Paradise said she had waited for two years to speak out because of the NDA, something which was allegedly required of all guests who entered Paul's home. Paul for comment but has not yet had a response.

Shocking Allegations

In the video Triggered: Jake Paul Sexually Assaulted Me, which was posed on YouTube last Friday, Paradise said that Paul, 24, forced her to perform oral sex on him at his home, known as Paul's Team 10 home, where he and several friends live and work together. The pair met several times during in California in June and July 2019, when Paradise would visit Paul's home. Paradise claims she was introduced to Paul via a mutual friend.

She alleged in the video that one day Paul pulled her into the corner of his studio and started kissing her, which she said she "was fine with... I did think he was cute". But things didn't stop there. There were other people in the studio that day to record. Paul then led her to his bedroom, where they started dancing and kissing until "he took it to his bed", and put her hands in places she did not want.

Paradise allegedly tried to move her hands away, to which Paul allegedly replied: "If nothing's going to happen, what's the point?"

Horrifying Experience

Paradise said that she still feels traumatized. She said that she couldn't make these revelations so long as she had signed a NDA prior to entering Paul's Team 10 home as she believed that she wasn'ta llowed to speak.

"Sex is very special and very important to me. Normally, everybody respects me when I don't want to do sexual things, so I thought that it was fine if I went in his room," she said. Paradise, who has 524,000 followers on TikTok, said things started to escalate despite her saying "no" and soon Paul was on top of her when and allegedly forced her to perform oral sex.

Moreover, after the 'incident', Paradise said, Paul never spoke to her again after she reached out to him days later. "I never got an apology or anything like that. I would have liked to have an apology because that was messed up, and I didn't want that," she said.

Pual has time and again courted controversy. Last year in August, FBI agents raided his mansion while reportedly looking for video evidence of the Arizona mall looting he is linked to. SWAT teams entered Paul's $6.9 million Calabasas home and the Las Vegas mansion of his graffiti artist co-star Arman Izadi in a dramatic dawn raid.

At the time, the FBI said there were no arrests during the searches, and Paul's lawyer, Richard Schonfeld, said he was out of California at the time. Paul is yet to respond to Paradise's video where she makes the allegations.