Joseph Gatt: 'Game of Thrones' Actor Arrested for Having Sexually Explicit Chat with Minor in another State

"Game of Thrones" start Joseph Gatt was arrested last week for allegedly having sexually explicit chats with a minor across state lines. The 50-year-old actor was arrested on April 6 at his Los Angeles home after police issued a search warrant, according to the LAPD. Gatt was taken into custody and jailed on an outstanding felony warrant for "interaction with a juvenile for a sexual conduct," according to LAPD sources.

Following the arrest, the LAPD's Juvenile Division's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Police is looking to identify any possible additional victims and has asked that anyone with more information to contact law enforcement, according to a news release.

Sexual Misconduct

Gatt was arrested after the ICAC got a report that he had allegedly used the Internet to communicate sexually explicit messages with a minor in another state. However, the news came to light only on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, Gatt was released the following day on $5,000 bond. Gatt made a statement on his detention and the charges on Wednesday on Twitter.

"I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently leveled against me. They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless. I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today's press release," Gatt wrote on Twitter.

"I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name. Thank you to all my friends and supporters who know that this is untrue and understand for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media," he added.

Serious Allegations

It is not known how many have been victims of Gatt. The LAPD said that an investigation is on and further details will be shared soon.

Gatt started his acting career with an appearance on British police drama The Bill in 1999. He then portrayed Thenn Warg, a member of the Thenn tribe of Free Folk notorious for ritual self-scarification and cannibalism, in the blockbuster HBO fantasy series "Game of Thrones".

In 2014, his character appeared in three episodes of George R. R. Martin's television series.

The actor has also been part of major blockbuster films such as the live-action Disney version Dumbo, Stark Trek Into Darkness, and Thor, in addition to "Game of Thrones". Gatt, who was diagnosed with alopecia universalis when he was 12 years old, is claimed to live with his partner Mercy Malick in Los Angeles.

The actor has been in a relationship with Malick since 2009.

The LAPD requested the public to report "any suspected inappropriate contact with a minor or knowledge of child sexual abuse material on the Internet," according to the statement.