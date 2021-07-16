Who is Dillon Jordon? Indie Movie Producer Arrested for Running International Prostitution Ring with UK-Based Madam

Independent film producer Dillon Jordon was arrested on Thursday for allegedly running an international prostitution ring with the help of a "United Kingdom-based madam," according to prosecutors. Jordon, a prominent name in Hollywood, was running the ring for years and hid it using his moviemaking business, according to court documents.

Jordan, 49, was arrested in San Bernardino County, California though has been indicted in the Southern District of New York, prosecutors said in a press release. However, an Assistant US Attorney told the court that none of the cases involved any minors.

Behind the Scenes

Jordan, who has been behind films like the 2018 Maggie Gyllenhaal drama The Kindergarten Teacher, is accused of pimping women to Johns across the United States for at least seven years, between 2010 and 2017, according to an indictment. However, he smartly hid his prostitution ring behind his movie production company and a supposed California-based event-planning firm. All the proceeds from the sex-sales were covered up by these two companies, according to the court papers unsealed on Thursday.

"As alleged, for years, Dillon Jordan operated an extensive and far-reaching prostitution business, using a purported event planning company and a movie production company to conceal the proceeds he made from exploiting women," Manhattan US Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement.

He has now been indicted on four charges — conspiracy to violate the Mann Act, enticement, use of interstate commerce to promote unlawful activity, and money laundering. If proved guilty, he might end up serving 50 years in prison.

The movie producer, who appeared in court on Thursday, reportedly agreed to face charges in the Southern District of New York. He was ordered to be released on a $150,000 bond, according to the Twitter account Inner City Press.

Organized Crime

The prostitution ring was a well organized illicit business with Dillon playing key role in trading women across the United States. The indictment noted that Jordan while running the ring with his co-conspirators went by a number of aliases including Daniel Maurice Hatton and Daniel Bohler.

"Jordan maintained a roster of women who resided around the United States and who, in exchange for payment, performed sexual acts for Jordan's clients at locations throughout the United States, including the Southern District of New York, and abroad," the indictment reads.

"Now the party is over and the film is a wrap."

Prosecutors claim Jordan opened "multiple bank accounts" in the name of the two businesses which he allegedly used to accept cash, wire, and check payments for prostitution services and then pay out the women.

He is also accused of hiring and directing one woman, identified in court documents as 'Victim 1,' to travel to the Manhattan "to engage in prostitution" around December 19-21, 2011.

Besides, he is also accused of booking a flight for another victim from California to New York to engage in prostitution on June 27 and 28, 2016.

Jordan is quite a big name in Hollywood, having worked with A-listers. He founded his production company PaperChase Films in 2013. His major films include 2019's The Kid with Ethan Hawke and The Kindergarten Teacher, which won a directing award at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018.