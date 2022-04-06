Indian School Teacher, 42, Arrested After Video of Her Having Group Sex with Male Students Surfaces

A teacher of a South Indian school has been arrested and after an explicit video clip showing her engaging in sexual acts with a few male students emerges.

The cyber-crime unit in India's Tamil Nadu launched an investigation against the 42-year-old teacher and found that the video was recorded by the educator's lover who later shared the clip with some of his friends.



Teacher Invited the 16-Year-Old Students Home, Got Intimate with Them

The Cyber Cell is now investigating whether the video was uploaded to international pornographic sites for money or whether it was circulated just among a few people.

After the video came to notice, the government school teacher from Madurai and her 39-year-old lover were arrested by the local police. A senior officer with the Madurai Cyber Cell said that there have been strict instructions from the office of the DGP to crack down on all those who shared pornographic content.

The teacher apparently called three students all 16 years of age to her home and got intimate with all of them. This is when the businessman took the video.

Couple Charged with Sexual Abuse

According to local news outlet Times Now, during the investigation, the teacher's lover revealed that he had shared the scandalous video with some of his friends. This led the Cyber Cell to question the people he had shared the video with.

The Madurai South All Woman police station has already registered a case against the woman and the man after the minor boys complained against her. The couple has been charged with sexual abuse of minor boys, circulation of obscene content as well as criminal intimidation.

The teacher got into an illicit relationship with the businessman in the year 2010 after separating from her husband. The Cyber Cell officers have also mentioned that they are investigating all the people who received and shared the scandalous video. If there will be a need, more arrests would be made from their end based on the discovery.