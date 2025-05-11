Jordon Hudson Steals the Show in a Bikini at Miss Maine Pageant and Winks at Boyfriend Bill Belichick as He Cheers from the Front Row

Bill Belichick was spotted on the sidelines this weekend cheering on his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, for the first time in her pageant career as she took part in the Miss Maine contest. Hudson shocked fellow contestants by arriving with a beaming smile — and what looked like a $3,500 Dior handbag in hand, according to reports.

Once on the stage, Hudson winked at her older boyfriend as he watched her captivate the crowd in a shimmering gold minidress during her introduction. Event organizers were excited to catch a glimpse of the NFL icon, who was seated separately from Hudson's family—close to a side exit, likely for a swift getaway.

Hudson Steals the Show

The second runner-up in the 2024 preliminaries confidently flaunted her long legs in the swimsuit segment, representing her hometown of Hancock. Brunette beauty Hudson lit up the stage in a sparkling emerald green bikini paired with a gold arm cuff, radiating confidence throughout the 45-minute event.

Belichick watched with a smile, cheering from the audience as she stepped onto the stage, accompanied by their personal security guard, the Daily Mail reported.

Later, Hudson appeared in a dramatic purple evening gown with a high slit and silver heels for the ball gown portion—seemingly a tribute to her family's background in mussel raking.

The event's hosts couldn't resist teasing the NFL legend in attendance, joking that the winner would go on to Miss USA, calling it the "Super Bowl of all pageants."

Before leaving the stage for good to join a pajama party and pizza night, Hudson blew a playful double kiss toward the crowd. Belichick was among the first to stand and slip away from preying eyes, heading backstage to reunite with her.

The NFL legend's appearance at the event came hours after it was reported that Hudson had almost quit the pageant due to backlash over her perceived 'controlling' behavior in her relationship with Belichick.

Insiders close to the 'headstrong' 24-year-old cheerleader shared that she had been contemplating pulling out after the disastrous CBS interview, where she was seen interrupting on behalf of her boyfriend—who is 49 years her senior.

For nearly two weeks leading up to the Portland, Maine competition, Hudson faced intense scrutiny over her role in the relationship.

Unmoved by Criticism

At the event at Portland, Maine, Hudson turned heads as she flaunted a $3,500 Dior purse and confidently walked the stage in her bikini to the tune of "Pink Pony Club" by Chappell Roan.

It needs to be seen if she can go one better than last year's finish and claim the crown, with final results set to be announced on Sunday. A win would secure her a spot in the Miss USA 2025 pageant, and she's clearly hoping that her second attempt will land her the title.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Belichick's family is looking closely into Hudson, expressing concern that she might jeopardize his legacy—despite the couple maintaining that their relationship is a happy one and rock solid.

The awkward CBS interview triggered widespread concern about the relationship, with friends openly pledging to step in for Belichick and even some of his former players questioning his judgment.