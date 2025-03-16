Jordon Hudson: Bill Belichick's Glamorous Girlfriend Fires Back at Eagles Fan for Questioning Couple's 48-Year Age Difference

Jordon Hudson has called out one of her social media followers who tried to troll her over the 48-year age gap between her and her boyfriend, football coach Bill Belichick. Hudson, 24, and Belichick, 72, just marked their third anniversary as a couple and have been appearing more frequently in public and on social media.

Despite Hudson's exploding fame due to her relationship with the eight-time Super Bowl champion, some people struggle to understand her dating someone nearly three times her age—like Instagram user Abby Riley. Riley sent Hudson a message questioning her relationship, which Hudson screenshotted and shared on her Instagram story. And she gave a solid reply.

Hudson Gives It Back to Her Fan

Hudson's message read, "But you do realize your relationship is insane, right?" Hudson replied in multiple ways, starting by correcting the follower's grammar—adding a comma after "insane" and a question mark after "right."

She also shared a poll titled, "Which is worse?" with two answer choices: "Abby's manners" or "Abby's punctuation skills."

Hudson then responded to Riley's message with a text that started, "Let me help you, @gail_ryes."

"But you do realize direct messaging a stranger on Instagram with the intent of harassing them regarding their own personal relationship is insane, right?" Hudson stated.

Riley's account is set to private, revealing little about her identity. Her profile picture shows her positioned on the far right alongside what appears to be her husband and three children.

The only visible detail from the photo is that all five family members are dressed in Eagles attire.

Hudson's response to Riley coincided with her recent beach day post featuring Belichick.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old shared photos from their outing at Jupiter Beach, where the 72-year-old coach playfully lifted her overhead.

Several photos captured Belichick lying on the sand, balancing Hudson with both his arms and legs as she planked facing upward. In another shot, he supported her weight using only his legs.

In her caption, Hudson wrote "#SpringBreak #UsTime #StillGot It" with a flexing emoji.

Hudson Having Time of Her Life

Earlier this week, Hudson, caught attention with a daring Instagram post. The former cheerleader and beauty pageant contestant turned heads by nearly baring it all in a sultry snapshot shared with her 71,500 followers on Instagram.

In the sizzling photo, captured by fashion editorial photographer Michael Creagh, Hudson posed from the waist up with only a piece of deep purple tulle fabric covering her breasts.

Hudson gazed over her shoulder at the camera with a smoldering expression, her makeup featuring a soft smoky mauve eye and winged eyeliner. Her long brunette locks are styled into voluminous curls cascading over one shoulder.

Her look was styled by makeup artist Yuko Takahashi and hair stylist Zullay Sevilla, both of whom have previously styled Hudson for her red carpet appearances alongside Belichick at the NFL Honors and the American Museum of Natural History Gala.

Hudson, whose family comes from a long line of Maine fishermen, included a purple heart emoji in her caption, followed by '[Insert Mussel Shell Emoji].'

While the exact purpose of the photo shoot remains unclear, she did tag the Clemente Organization, which oversees the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA state pageants for Massachusetts and Maine.