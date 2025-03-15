Jordon Hudson: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Poses Topless in Stunning Instagram Photo as Romance Gets Hotter

Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has caught attention with her latest daring Instagram post. Hudson, who has been in the spotlight in recent months due to the 48-year age difference between her and Belichick, is no stranger to making headlines.

However, the glamorous former cheerleader and beauty pageant contestant truly turned heads this week by nearly baring it all in a sultry snapshot shared with her 71,500 followers on Instagram. In the sizzling photo, captured by fashion editorial photographer Michael Creagh, Hudson poses from the waist up with only a piece of deep purple tulle fabric covering her breasts. The stunning topless photo of hers has since gone viral .

Topless Beauty

Hudson gazes over her shoulder at the camera with a smoldering expression, her makeup featuring a soft smoky mauve eye and winged eyeliner. Her long brunette locks are styled into voluminous curls cascading over one shoulder.

Her look was styled by makeup artist Yuko Takahashi and hair stylist Zullay Sevilla, both of whom have previously styled Hudson for her red carpet appearances alongside Belichick at the NFL Honors and the American Museum of Natural History Gala.

Hudson, whose family comes from a long line of Maine fishermen, included a purple heart emoji in her caption, followed by '[Insert Mussel Shell Emoji].'

While the exact purpose of the photo shoot remains unclear, she did tag the Clemente Organization, which oversees the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA state pageants for Massachusetts and Maine.

Hudson was the first runner-up in last year's Miss Maine competition and is desperate to claim the title this year, having previously referred to herself as a 'Future Miss Maine' in an Instagram post.

The captivating photo was posted just days before Hudson found herself in a heated exchange with an online critic.

The Purple Color of Her Life

In response to a comment about a previous Instagram story, Hudson wrote: "I do have to say Ms. Hannah, for someone who allegedly "doesn't give a f***", it is quite strange that you went so far out of your way to seek out my Instagram (mind you that I am a stranger whom you don't even follow), read and then interpret my story, and take the additional effort to make a comment on it... this is not what I would describe as the behavior of someone 'who doesn't give a f***'."

The online feud didn't disrupt her night, as Hudson and Belichick went out for dinner in Jupiter, Florida, where they are enjoying their spring break.

She later shared a photo taken outside their hotel room with the caption: "Spring Break means we finally get a break!!!"

The couple later dined at Swifty's, a well-known restaurant in Palm Beach. Hudson shared two photos of Belichick sitting across from her—one showing him eating and another where he smiles while they hold hands.

She captioned the pictures, "Popping Billy's Cherry," suggesting it was his first time visiting the restaurant.

Although they are believed to have been together for years, their relationship wasn't publicly revealed until last June.

Engagement speculation began swirling after Hudson was spotted wearing a large ring on her left hand during Super Bowl week, as captured by DailyMail.com. Following that, an anonymous source told Page Six that the couple has "definitely talked about marriage."