Jordon Hudson: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Unfazed after Shutting Down Relationship Question During Interview as She Makes New Instagram Dump

Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of Bill Belichick, has been tuning out the backlash after going viral for all the wrong reasons on Sunday. Hudson, who has reportedly been in a relationship with Belichick, 73, for nearly three years, created an awkward scene after she abruptly interrupted his interview with CBS Mornings when asked about their relationship.

The University of North Carolina head coach was asked how he and Hudson first met, when a furious Hudson cut in from the producer's table, saying, "We're not talking about this." The clip went viral in no time, sparking outrage among Belichick's fans, with many expressing concern for the New England Patriots icon.

Unfazed after Creating Scene

However, even if the backlash is affecting Hudson, she isn't showing any signs of it. On Sunday evening, the former cheerleader carried on as normal, posting on Instagram as though nothing had happened.

The Miss Maine USA contender shared a series of photos showing herself relaxing on the grass in front of a patch of daffodils.

Donning a bright yellow lounge outfit, Hudson is seen in sunglasses in some photos. In other photos, she posed for selfies with a friend. "Lots o' daffs & laffs," she captioned the post.

Her upload came hours after her she shockingly interrupted Belichick's interview and sparked a social media outrage.

During the eight-minute segment, CBS's Tony Dokoupil asked Belichick about his relationship, focusing especially on the critics who have continuously mocked the couple over their nearly 50-year age gap. Belichick, however, brushed off the negativity.

"[I've] Never been too bothered about what everyone else thinks. Just try to do what I feel is best for me and what's right," Belichick said plainly, appearing in a worn and ripped sweatshirt.

The head coach's relationship with the former cheerleader has made plenty of headlines over the past year. However, the couple themselves are yet to discuss anything publicly about their relationship.

Not the First Time

The host pressed on with the classic question of how they first met, which is believed to have happened during a flight, but Hudson quickly stepped in. She simply cut off the conversation before Belichick could even respond, firmly saying, "We're not talking about this."

The uncomfortable exchange grew even more tense when Dokoupil asked for a clarification, only for Hudson, wearing a stern expression, to sharply reply, "No."

Despite the tension, Dokoupil pressed on, pointing out that Hudson has regularly posted about their relationship on Instagram, including a viral Halloween photo where she dressed as a mermaid and Belichick posed as a fisherman reeling her in.

It was revealed Monday morning that this wasn't the first time Hudson had interrupted the questioning. According to a new report from ProFootball Talk, including the uncomfortable moment in the broadcast was a calculated decision by the network.

Mike Florio says, "It wasn't, we're told, the only time she interjected. While we don't know the total number of interruptions, it's our understanding that CBS decided to include that one specific instance because it wasn't a one-time thing."