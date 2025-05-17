Jordon Hudson Says She Is a 'scapeGOAT' as She Hits Back at Claims that Bill Belichick's Family Is 'Deeply Worried' About Couple's Relationship

Jordon Hudson has added further fuel to the fire as criticism of her relationship with Bill Belichick intensifies by calling herself the "scapeGOAT." The 24-year-old brunette has faced immense backlash in recent weeks over her romance with the 73-year-old legendary NFL coach, who recently took over a role with the UNC Tar Heels.

Several damaging reports have surfaced, suggesting Hudson has a strong influence over Belichick, while many prominent figures have spoken out against the couple. The criticism has mounted steadily over the past couple of weeks since Belichick's controversial CBS interview, during which Hudson—though not visible on camera—cut in to stop questions about how the couple met.

Cutting a Sorry Figure but No Remorse

Despite the growing backlash, Hudson has mostly stayed quiet. However, on Thursday night, she broke her silence with an incendiary one-word response to a report claiming that Belichick's family is "deeply worried."

"#scapeGOAT," Hudson wrote on X after a user slammed the coverage surrounding her.

"GOAT" stands for "Greatest Of All Time," and Hudson's comment was in response to an article titled 'Jordon Hudson banned from UNC practices with Bill Belichick's family deeply worried.'

It was recently claimed that Belichick's family is looking closely into Hudson's background, concerned she might jeopardize everything the coach has worked so hard to build.

Former ESPN journalist Pablo Torre, citing an unnamed source, claimed there is "deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill's legacy, reputation - everything he has built and worked for over decades."

In response to these claims, Hudson also took to social media, seemingly targeting Torre for his prolific coverage of her relationship with Belichick.

Torre has been leading the media storm, publishing several explosive reports about Hudson, including allegations that she was banned from UNC's football premises.

Hudson Silences Everyone

While Hudson didn't criticize Torre directly, she did repost several comments slamming both him and his reporting. Over the past 24 hours, she has shared several posts, including one that read, "Good lord Pablo needs a hobby."

Many of the reposted remarks also questioned Torre's use of anonymous sources in his coverage.

"Nobody should ever use anonymous quote to call anyone 'worst person I've ever dealt with on earth..' (as Torre did with Belichick girlfriend) or viciously disparage someone's character or spew numerous other personal insults," read one, to which Hudson replied: "Proverbial Retweet."

On Friday, Hudson kept her distance from Times Square while Belichick appeared live on Good Morning America in New York, along with a public relations expert.