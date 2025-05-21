Jordon Hudson: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Has Been Telling People that the Two Are Engaged

Are Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick getting married? Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has told at least one person that the two are engaged, according to a bombshell report published by The Athletic on Tuesday. The report didn't provide any further detail about a possible wedding.

However, it explored the drama surrounding the 73-year-old UNC coach and Hudson, a former cheerleader from Bridgewater State University, who have been the talk fo the town. The report comes after Hudson sparked engagement speculation after was seen wearing a ring on her left ring finger during a luncheon with Belichick at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City last month.

Wedding Bells for Hudson

"I think it's ironic that a man who really controlled everything — and I mean everything — now is being controlled by some other person," Upton Bell, a former general manager of the Patriots, told the outlet.

"You can't just point at the woman here and say, 'She is being controlling.' That only happens if you let yourself be controlled."

News of Belichick and Hudson's romance first made headlines last June — five months after he parted ways with the Patriots in January, ending a 24-year run that included six Super Bowl titles.

The couple found themselves in the spotlight after Belichick's awkward appearance on CBS Sunday Morning on April 17, where Hudson was seen interrupting him as he was asked how they met.

Since then, several reports have surfaced claiming that Hudson is trying to influence Belichick's professional decisions both on and off the field.

Belichick was also spotted last week cheering for Hudson as she participated Miss Maine USA beauty pageant. The former cheerleader was the main attraction of the pageant this year following the controversy but failed to win the crown, as she finished in third place.

No End to Their Love

Hudson and Belichick made a swift exit soon after the results were announced, with the former cheerleader trying to put on a brave face and smile as they drove away from the hotel. However, she couldn't hide the disappointment.

Hudson held tightly onto the hand of Belichick as they were quietly led out of the building through a private garage, accompanied by their bodyguard. Hudson came in second in the contest last year.

Belichick showed no emotion as they made their way through the underground parking area, while the brunette maintained her poise, striking confident poses and waving at the camera.

After the pageant ended, Hudson kept her head down backstage, while their bodyguard fended off reporters eager to ask questions.

Belichick was the longtime head coach of the New England Patriots, the NFL team based in Massachusetts.

Earlier in the pageant, Hudson missed out on being crowned Miss Congeniality before the semi-finals, but advanced after taking home the style award.

Shelby Powell of Bangor took the crown and will go on to represent Maine in the upcoming Miss USA contest.