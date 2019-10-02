Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker is already making buzz and the movie is all set to hit the screens. It is a high budget emotional drama with spectacular CGI work to focus on a single character to show the darkness of the humans. Todd Phillips directorial Joker has been criticised for its alleged glorification of the life of a murderer and many say that the film is an endorsement of murderers.

However, the leading actor Joaquin Phoenix admits that he started feeling for the character. Phoenix said, "There were times when I found myself feeling for him, even feeling like I understood his motivation, and in the next moment, I would be repulsed by the decisions he made."

Phoenix said that it was a challenging character for him as an actor and he knew that criticism will come his way. "Playing this character was challenging for me as an actor, and I knew he would also challenge the audience and their preconceived ideas about the Joker, because in his fictional world, like in our real world, there are no easy answers," Joker actor Phoenix remarked.

Noticeably, Joker is a story of a failed stand-up comedian who frustratingly turns to a life of crime and chaos in Gotham city. Interestingly, Joker is a spin-off film of Batman series that have always shown Joker as a villain. This is the first time that someone has tried to show the past story of a villain Joker after huge popularity of the character.

The director Todd Phillips also praised Phoenix for his performance and said, "While other people are doing math, Joaquin is playing jazz. He's just one of the greatest, he's fearless; his work is brave and vulnerable, and I thought if we could get him, we could really do something special."

Joker is scheduled to release on October 4, 2019 in the US and the film has an ensemble cast of actors like Robert De Niro, Marc Maron, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, and Brian Tyree Henry. The audience is still in love with what Heath Ledger gave them as Joker in Batman: The Dark Knight.

