JoJo Siwa, a popular dancer, actress and YouTube personality, is making headlines for her latest post on social media. JoJo shared a TikTok video in which she sings along to the Lady Gaga song "Born This Way", which has sparked speculations regarding her sexuality. The post has led fans to speculate that the child artist might be revealing that she is "GAY." The teen sensation first came to the limelight for her appearance in the reality TV show on Lifetime's Dance Moms and Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition.

Jojo, born as Joelle Joanie Siwa, is known to have featured in two seasons of Dance Moms along with her mother Jessalynn Siwa. However, her popularity peaked after her debut on YouTube. She found a second act, becoming one of the most followed celebrities on social media platforms.

JoJo Siwa Boyfriends

The 17-year-old Nickelodeon star in November last year confirmed her break-up with boyfriend Mark Bontempo, also a popular social media star who is best recognized for his TikTok account mark.bontempo. Bontempo has over 330,000 followers on the platform, which gained him a great deal of publicity after he started dating JoJo Siwa in 2020.

However, the two split three months after going public revealing they're better off as friends. JoJo's official statement on social media on her break-up read, "We're teenagers. And our relationship didn't work out right now. He did nothing. I did nothing. Just better being friends. Relax."

Even after JoJo and Mark Bontempo were officially over, both remained in the best of terms. Jojo defended the aspiring musician Mark from online criticism for an Instagram comment posted in November last year.

JoJo Siwa's Social Media Post

Meanwhile, Jojo's post on the social media platform showing her singing the Lady Gaga song "Born This Way" received many positive reactions from fans, even though it wasn't clear if she was trying to make any statement about her own sexual orientation.

Many fans lauded her courage and said that they were proud of her for sharing the video, which is an encouragement for others who feel comfortable about opening up about their own sexual preferences. Many others also shared that being a popular child star could make the potential announcement carry more significance, as the famous YouTuber has a huge young fan base on social media platforms.

JoJo Siwa Viral Instagram Video