One of the most dashing model-cum-entrepreneur Harry Brant, the son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and businessman Peter Brant is dead. The budding socialite is known to have died after an accidental drug overdose, according to a statement by his family to the New York Times. Harry, 24, was battling with drug addiction for over a year.

Harry, who featured in Vogue Italia and Balmain campaigns, sparked speculations regarding his dating life in an Instagram post. The founder of a unisex makeup line shared a picture on his official Instagram handle in which he cosied up with Australian Model Cat McNeil.

The picture reveals that the model was quite close to Harry, who in the photo is seen lying on the grass with Catherine. Harry shared the photo captioning it, "Happy Birthday to my kitten @catmcneil ❤️ Love You." One of Harry's fans stated, "Love this picture you look like 1960 flower children lol. Beautiful people."

Who is Cat McNeil?

Cat McNeil is an Australian fashion model born on March 20, 1989, in Brisbane. She is one of the top 30 models of the 2000s according to Vogue Paris.

McNeil is known for her plethora of tattoos on her back. McNeil, who is a bisexual was in a relationship with Australian model and actress Ruby Rose.

Cat McNeil Boyfriends/ Girlfriend

The Australian model Catherine McNeil confirmed that she's dating American NBA star Miles Plumlee. The 30-year-old shared a photo of her boyfriend sitting in her lap in the front seat of an abandoned car in a 2019 post, which managed to garner attention within minutes after it was uploaded on the official social media handle. Cat McNeil was photographed kissing Ruby Rose during a pool party in Los Angeles. They later got engaged, however, the engagement was called off in July 2010.

Harry was also a teen columnist for his father's Interview magazine. Harry was reportedly supposed to attend rehab this year.

"Harry was not just our son. He was a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favourite uncle and a caring friend," according to the family's statement.

His family said that he was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts. "He was truly a beautiful person inside and out," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Harry Brant is survived by his supermodel mother Stephanie Seymour, brother Peter II, 27, Lilly Margaret, 16 and billionaire father and industrialist Peter Brant.