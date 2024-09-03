Johnny Gaudreau's Sister Katie Gaudreau Shares Heartfelt Tribute after He and Brother Matthew Were Killed by Drunk Driver in Bike Accident

Johnny Gaudreau's sister has posted a poignant tribute to her brothers, who were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver just a day before her wedding. Katie Gaudreau took to Instagram on Monday morning to describe Johnny, 31, and Matt, 29, as "the absolute best big brothers a little girl could have wished for" in a heartfelt tribute.

The brothers were hit by a vehicle while riding their bikes in Oldmans Township, Salem County, shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night. Both the brothers were expected to stand as groomsmen at their sister's wedding on Friday afternoon. However, the wedding was canceled following the tragic incident, according to reports.

Heartfelt Tribute from Sister to Gaudreau Brothers

Katie wrote: "To know these two was to love these two. There are absolutely no words I have to express the bond my family shared. The entire world knows there would never have been a John without Matty or Matty without John.

"The absolute best big brothers a little girl could have asked for. This will never be a goodbye post because I will never stop saying your names and honoring you both.

"I'll take the best care of mom, dad, Kristen, Mer, Madeline, and your babies."

In addition to being a groomsman, Johnny had a particularly special role in the wedding as he was set to see his nearly two-year-old daughter, Noa, walk down the aisle as the flower girl.

Johnny's six-month-old son was set to be the ringbearer, and his wife Meredith was set to be Katie's Maid of Honor. Instead of sharing what was meant to be the happiest day of her life with her brothers, Katie and her family are now mourning their tragic loss.

The brothers were hit and killed by another vehicle on Pennsville Auburn Road near Stumpy Lane.

Killed by Drunk Driver

The driver, 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins from Woodstown, New Jersey, is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. He faces two counts of vehicular homicide and is being held without bail.

Meredith described Johnny as "the best dad... and the best partner to navigate parenthood with."

"John never missed a single appointment. Was the best at putting the baby to sleep and the Apple of Noa's eye. I love how much she looks like him.'

She said writing that she took comfort knowing the brothers "are of course together in heaven', noting the pair were 'always side by side... hip to hip.'

"Absolute best friends and biggest fans of each other despite polar opposite personalities.

"I don't think John could live a day without you so I'm comforted knowing you are of course together in heaven."

Matthew leaves behind his wife Madeline, whom he married just over three years ago. To deepen the tragedy, it has come to light that Madeline is currently expecting their first child.

Meredith wrote: "Matty, thank you for loving our babies like your own and for being such an amazing uncle and godfather.

"I can't wait to return the honor when I become Tripp's aunt. Please continue to take care of John like you always have. I got Madeline and Tripp."