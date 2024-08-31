Madeline Gaudreau: Wife of Matthew Gaudreau and Sister-in-Law of NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau Is Pregnant Amid Brothers' Death in Bike Accident

Matthew Gaudreau's wife, who is also the sister-in-law of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, is pregnant amid the brothers' tragic death in a cycling accident in New Jersey on Thursday night. Madeline Gaudreau is five months pregnant, expecting the couple's son, Tripp, on December 31, according to PEOPLE.

The Gaudreau brothers were reportedly cycling the night before their sister Katie Gaudreau's wedding when the fatal crash took place shortly before 8:30 p.m. in Oldmans Township, Salem County. The two were struck and killed by a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins of Woodstown, New Jersey, who told police that he had downed 'five or six' beers before the fatal accident

Tragic Details Emerge About Family

Matthew's wife Madeline is shattered following the death of the two brothers. Although the family has issued a statement, Madeline is yet to break her silence following the tragedy.

She is currently five months pregnant.

Higgins has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and is being held without bail. The wedding's cancellation was initially reported by Page Six.

According to documents obtained by DailyMail.com, Higgins admitted to police that he had downed '5-6 beers' before driving his Jeep Grand Cherokee and crashing into Johnny and Matthew on Thursday night.

Katie and her fiancé, Kevin Joyce, were set to marry at the Parish of St. Mary - St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Gloucester City, with the ceremony set to begin at 1:45 p.m., according to the couple's page on The Knot.

A black-tie cocktail hour and six-hour reception were planned for Friday night at The Lucy by Cescaphe in Philadelphia.

The new date for the wedding has not yet been confirmed.

Officers also claim that Higgins displayed signs of being drunk and confessed to drinking "prior to and while operating the vehicle."

With the smell of alcohol on him, Higgins reportedly admitted that "his consumption of alcoholic drinks added to his impatience and reckless driving."

Family Devastated

Johnny is survived by his wife Meredith, whom he married in September 2021, and their two young children: one-year-old daughter Noa and baby boy Johnny Jr., who was born only six months ago.

Johnny grew up in Oldsman Township, New Jersey, near Philadelphia, and went on to attend Boston College, where he won the Hobey Baker Award — the highest individual honor in college hockey — in 2014.

He was a finalist for the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL's top rookie, and was selected for the All-Star game seven times during his career.

The Gaudreau family issued a deeply emotional statement regarding the accident on Friday.

"Last night we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, and brothers-in-law, two nephews, two cousins, two family members, two teammates, two friends but truly two amazing humans," relative Jim Gaudreau said in a statement to news station WBZ-TV.

"We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages of love and support, and we appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers. We ask for your continued respect and privacy during this very difficult period of grief."