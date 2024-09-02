Who is the Canadian Steelworker Confronting Justin Trudeau in Viral Video?

A Canadian steelworker has gained widespread attention after a heated exchange with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went viral. The confrontation occurred on Friday during Trudeau's visit to Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie.

The footage that has gone viral captures the tense moment when Trudeau, in a bid to connect with local workers, was met with sharp criticism.

Worker Raps Trudeau Over High Taxes

Daily Mail reported that the video showed the Prime Minister assuring the steelworker that the newly implemented 25 percent tariffs would benefit him and secure his job. "The 25 percent tariffs we just brought in are going to help you out ... that's going to keep your job," Trudeau said. "I'm going to invest in you and your job."

The steelworker, visibly frustrated, responded by questioning the government's policies. "What about the 40 percent taxes I am paying and I don't have a doctor?" he said, also noting that he pays for his own dental insurance.

Furthermore, the worker refused Trudeau's handshake and expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs, highlighting his struggles despite holding a full-time job.

The encounter took place during a photo opportunity at Algoma Steel, where Trudeau was distributing donuts to workers. The steelworker expressed doubts about the Prime Minister's promises and his political future, stating, "I think you are only here for another year, we won't see you around in another year."

Trudeau responded, "That's what elections are for. I look forward to everyone exercising the right to vote," before reiterating his commitment to investing in Canadian jobs. The steelworker remained skeptical, replying, "I don't believe you for a second."

Social Media Reacts

The video caught the fancy of the netizens. "Justin Trudeau telling a steel worker to have a donut that the worker helped pay for is peak Liberal govt. The perfect example of Trudeau bribing you with your own money," wrote a user on X.

"This exchange between the steel worker and Justin Trudeau has really got all the Liberal-Marxists stirred up on X. They know Trudeau looked bad, and now they're swarming to protect their leader like flies to shit. I'm really quit enjoying it. #TrudeauNationalDisgrace," read a post.

"Canadian steel worker: taxes and the welfare scheme feels like a boat taking on water and I'm the only one throwing water out while it feels like others are enjoying the swim but don't realize we're all about to drown. Justin Trudeau: ok- they got the donuts? That's good!" read another.