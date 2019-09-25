WWE diva Nikki Bella was spotted in Los Angeles, California wearing a dazzling dress for a lunch date with her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev.

The 35-year-old former wrestler were spotted together at Sweet Butter Kitchen in Sherman Oaks, California. Bella, whose real name is Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, was spotted wearing a figure-hugging black dress which she matched with black sandals.

She kept her hair up in a bun and sported a backpack as she strolled around LA for an afternoon date with her beau.

Chigvintsev, who is a professional dancer and was featured in a show, "Dancing with the Stars", kept it casual with a light blue denim button up shirt paired with distressed blue denim jeans.

The couple first met when they were paired in "Dancing with the Stars" in 2017. After dating for four months, the couple made their relationship official in July this year.

To celebrate their relationship status, Bella and Chigvintsev choreographed a dance set to Rita Ora's "Let You Love Me". Bella said that the song reminded her of the journey she has shared with her new boyfriend, People reported.

"This song really hit me hard. I just felt like, 'Okay I'm falling for this guy really fast.' But, not that I wanted to avoid it, but I just kept trying to push Artem away. I just wasn't ready for anything," Bella said about how her relationship with Chigvintsev started.

Bella previously dated WWE superstar John Cena and they were together for six years before deciding to part ways. The highs and lows of their relationship was heavily featured in the E! reality show "Total Bellas".

Bella and Cena were already engaged when they confirmed the split. In a statement to Us Weekly, Bella said they tried to work on their relationship in order to move forward with their wedding, but after spending some time alone and soul-searching, the pair officially decided to part ways.

"I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what's best for me," Bella said about her ex-boyfriend.

Cena proposed to Bella in April 2017 during Wrestlemania 33.

Meanwhile, while wedding bells aren't ringing yet for Bella and Chingvintsev, she already has plans for a future family. Speaking on "The Bella Podcast", she said that she wanted a boy and a girl and that wants to "knock it out all at once."