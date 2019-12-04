Internet has become a strange medium and has become a double-edged sword. Not only it has made communication easy and simple, but also it has become place which raises false alarm like the fake celebrity death reports.

Celebrities are easy target for the pranksters who want to bring chaos in the minds of the fans. Hence, they spread fake death hoax through social media and at times news sites have carried the information without verifying it which only made matter worse. Here, we bring you the top five WWE star who were reported dead.

The Undertaker

The fans of WWE were in for a shock upon reading the reports of The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, passing away in 2014. Empire Sports, a satirical website, created a story on his death with a fake quote from his wife.

"Being totally honest, I was going into the bedroom feeling completely in the mood. I saw that he was sleeping so I went to wake him and nothing. Not even a hint of him waking up. So I got worried and tried shaking him and shoving him and even hitting him across the back with a folding chair. Nothing working. I checked him breathing and there was a very short breath every few seconds. I called 911 and by the time they got here there was no breathing at all. They fought to bring him back and nothing," the quote read.

John Cena

John Cena has become the victim of death hoax numerous of times. Notably, there were speculations which claimed that he passed away in a road accident.

Rumours started doing rounds after a website titled TMZ News Online - an outlet that is not affiliated with TMZ, claimed that Cena was killed in a car accident. The bogus report read: "John Cena died in a single vehicle crash on Route 80 between Morristown and Roswell. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics responding to the vehicle accident and was identified by photo ID found on his body. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been a factor in this accident."

"Highway Safety Investigators have told reporters that John Cena lost control while driving a friend's vehicle on Interstate 80 and rolled the vehicle several times killing him instantly. The vehicle was believed to have been traveling at approximately 95 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone at the time of the accident," the website added.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson became the victim of a death hoax a few months ago. The former WWE star was reportedly killed by several internet headlines that revealed that Johnson was killed after a stunt failed. The hoax began with a fake report with the headline, "BBC: Dwayne The Rock Johnson Dies at 47 After A Terrible Stunt Attempt Failed" started doing rounds on internet.

He was become the victing in 2011 and 2014. Reacting to one of the earlier hoax, he had tweeted, "Rumours of my death are false. 'I'm still 'Bringin' It' 24hrs a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year – including a leap year!"

Hulk Hogan

There were some websites which had carried the reports of Hulk Hogan committing suicide. A website carried the report stating that Hulk Hogan had killed himself and the news was confirmed by his daughter Brooke Hogan.

Brooke Hogan found his father in a pool of blood in his room with a .32 Caliber still in his hand. A Facebook page with the title 'RIP Hulk Hogan' was created by miscreants and the page had got massive likes in 2015.

Big Show

In December 2016, a blog under the name "WWE", not affiliated to the real WWE, posted a news report citing that the giant pro wrestler was admitted to a hospital following a fatal accident, and he succumbed to his injuries thereafter. Dismissing the fake news, Chris Bellitti, a spokesman from the real WWE, had said: "Big Show is very much alive and doing well. Even the giant himself posted an image of his working out, on his official Twitter account just days back, teasing fans with a possible fight against Shaq!"