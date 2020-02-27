The fans of WWE are in for a week-day treat. Normally, the pay-per-view events are held on Sunday evenings, but Super ShowDown is being held on Thursday noon. The Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is hosting the third event promoted under the Super ShowDown chronology and the fifth event under WWE's 10-year partnership supporting Saudi Vision 2030.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's match against Goldberg and Brock Lesnar's clash against Ricochet are easily the major attractions of Super ShowDown 2020. There are 10 matches on the card and the match card can be seen below:

No. Matches* Stipulations 1 The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison Tag team match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship 2 Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet Singles match for the WWE Championship 3 Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin Steel cage match 4 "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Goldberg Singles match for the WWE Universal Championship 5 AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rey Mysterio Gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Trophy 6 Bayley (c) vs. Naomi Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship 7 Seth Rollins and Murphy (c) vs. Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) Tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship 8 Mansoor vs. Dolph Ziggler Singles match 9 Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza Singles match 10 The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) vs. The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) Tag team match

Where to watch Super ShowDown live online?

The event will kick-off with a pre-show which will be aired on the YouTube channel and on WWE Network. The main event will be live streamed on WWE app and on its website. The new subscribers can sign up for WWE Network and get their first month free and watch Royal Rumble without paying anything.

The existing customers have to pay $9.99 per month.

People from the US sign into with their TV provider to unlock live streaming. Follow the below links to watch the event online:

https://www.usanetwork.com/videos/live

https://www.wwe.com/

Also, the audience across the world can follow the websites of the respective satellite channels. Normally, the websites will stream the events live online. For an example, the Indian viewers can watch catch Super ShowDown live on the sonyliv.com

The show will be aired at 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT) and the kick-off takes off at 11:00 am ET.