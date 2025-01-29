Joe Westerman: British Rugby League Star Caught in Sexual Encounter with Friend's Wife in Alleyway Gets Engaged to Mom-of-Two

A British rugby league star, who was filmed engaging in a sexual act with a friend's wife in an alley behind a Greggs store, has found love once more and is now engaged to a local estate agent. Joe Westerman faced national shame and disgrace after his wife left him when the video went viral.

The 34-year-old was fined by his Super League team, Castleford Tigers, and blamed the incident to alcohol during the drunken encounter last February. His devastated wife, Lauren, soon kicked him out and ended their nine-year marriage after the incident. A year on, Westerman has announced he is engaged to Alison Hopkinson, a mother of two.

Disgraced Star Engaged Again

The couple began their relationship in the months following Westerman's public humiliation over the drunken episode in his hometown. Alison, an estate agent, shared photos of their engagement celebration on social media.

One photo showed a heart-shaped balloon with a bottle of champagne and the sparkling ring, while another showed Westerman and 35-year-old Alison posing together.

The 6ft 4in forward, drunk after a night out in Pontefract town center, was filmed engaging in a sexual act with a "friend's wife" a year ago. He was left humiliated when a graphic seven-second video showing him with his pants down was shared on social media.

Westerman issued a heartfelt apology, promising to "work on my decision-making around alcohol. His club fined him and required him to complete community service.

However, the backlash he received from his wife Lauren at home was far more intense. In text messages to the mother of three, he claimed to have no recollection of the incident.

He texted: "Words will never ever explain how sorry I am. I can't explain what happened cos I physically can't remember. It's disgusting and I now have to live with it forever. Losing you and the kids is heart-breaking Lauren, you deserve so much better."

"You always said alcohol would f*** me up. Story of my life. I miss you like crazy. U was perfect. I need you to know I can't remember anything about that night. I look like a zombie," he added.

Forgetting His Past

Despite his heartfelt apology, it was not enough to save his marriage, and his enraged wife kicked him out. She was also unable to prevent her 14-year-old daughter from seeing the video.

She clearly said that she would never take her unfaithful husband back "not in a million years" and expressed sympathy for both her own children and the children of the woman involved.

Lauren said: "What kind of example would I be setting to my children - particularly my girls - if I were to give it another go. I want them to know that this is not alright, that it isn't acceptable behaviour in a relationship and that we all have self-worth."

Lauren added: "Truth is, he only told me because it was on social media. But I'm glad it was found because the thought of kissing him after that just makes me feel sick."

Six months after the scandal, Westerman was spotted with Hopkinson, who was separated from her husband, Carl.

The pair were seen together at Pontefract races, with Westerman posting a photo of the attractive blonde and adding a heart emoji next to her name. Westerman continued playing for Castleford Tigers, and this weekend, a testimonial match against Hull will be held to honor his 17 years as a player.