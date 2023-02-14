British Rugby Star Joe Westerman Caught Having Sex with Unknown Woman in Alleyway as Club Launches Investigation [WATCH]

British Rugby star Joe Westerman has allegedly been caught having sex in an alleyway in the open at night with a woman who is not his wife. The 33-year-old loose forward who plays for rugby league Castleford Tigers found himself at the center of a sex scandal on Sunday when a graphic Twitter video went viral.

The video allegedly appears to show Westerman having sex with a woman in a public alleyway. Lauren, his wife, however, insists that she is not on the video. The video has since gone viral and Westerman's club has launched an investigation into the scandal following the allegation made against him.

Shocking the Rugby World

The video has already become a hot topic in rugby league. The shocking video appears to show a man, who allegedly looks like Westerman, having wild sex with a nude woman in an alleyway in the open. Westerman, allegedly, is half naked while the woman is completely nude.

The video started circulating on social media on Sunday and in no time went viral. Westerman's club Castleford Tigers said that the player is currently under investigation following the incident.

"Castleford Tigers are aware of a video involving a player that circulated on social media. This issue is currently being dealt with internally and the club will make no further comment at this time," the club said in a statement.

Westerman's wife, Lauren, went online to say the female involved was not her, which has deepened problems for Westerman.

A Twitter account in her name clarified: "Can I make this VERY clear that this is NOT me!!!!!!"

"And we have three children one of whom is almost 15 and she doesn't need to see things like this all over social media!" she wrote in another tweet.

In Major Problem

Westerman, who broke through in 2007 with Castleford, had stints with Hull, Warrington, Toronto, and Wakefield before making a comeback to his first club in 2022.

However, after the shocking footage surfaced, one internet prankster added "Back of Greggs" to the forward's list of clubs on his Wikipedia page.

The Yorkshireman, who stands 6 feet 4 inches tall, has also represented England in two senior international matches, in 2014 and 2021.