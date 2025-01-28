Justin Baldoni Apologizes to Blake Lively in Late-Night Voice Message Amid 'It Ends With Us' Drama

In an unexpected revelation, Justin Baldoni has shared a nearly seven-minute voice message he sent to his co-star Blake Lively at 2 AM while working on the script for It Ends With Us. The apology follows a tense meeting between the two during which Lively proposed a rewritten rooftop scene that caused friction between them.

In the voice message, Baldoni openly admits to his behavior and takes full responsibility for his actions during the meeting. "I'm really sorry. I f***ed up," he says. "I will admit and apologise when I fail. I'm a very flawed man, as my wife will attest." He goes on to acknowledge that his actions may have upset Lively, but promises to improve their working relationship moving forward. "I'm gonna piss you off, probably, but I will always apologise and find my way back to center," he adds. "I'm sorry I made you feel that way. I will, for sure, do better."

Baldoni's message also touches on Lively's support system during their collaboration, specifically praising her husband Ryan Reynolds and best friend Taylor Swift. Both were vocal advocates for Lively's creative ideas throughout the process. Baldoni admires their influence, calling them "two of the most creative people on the planet" and acknowledges the strength of Lively's circle of friends. "Damn right, you've got great friends. We should all have friends like that," he remarks.

In addition to apologizing for his earlier actions, Baldoni also addresses the pressures Lively may have faced in her past projects. He references her negative experiences with previous filmmakers, calling them "f***heads," and reassures her that her time working with him will be different. "That's not at all gonna be, or will be, and hopefully it's not been the experience with me," Baldoni assures. "There's nothing more exciting to me than getting to work with Blake Lively and having all of her. I mean, that's what I want!"

Towards the end of the message, Baldoni lightens the tone, acknowledging Lively's busy life as a new mom. "I'm sorry. You probably have kids all over you, and a baby on your b**b, and you're listening to me ramble," he says, laughing at himself before cutting the message short after nearly seven minutes of reflection and praise.

The timing of this message is particularly significant as Lively recently filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni. In response, Baldoni countersued, accusing Lively and her husband of defamation and extortion, demanding $400 million in damages. A trial date has been set for March 9, 2026, to address the ongoing legal battle between the actor and director.

Despite the legal disputes, Baldoni's heartfelt apology reveals a desire to rebuild their professional relationship and demonstrate respect for Lively as both a colleague and a person. As the situation unfolds, fans and industry insiders alike are eager to see how this conflict will impact the production of It Ends With Us and the broader Hollywood landscape.