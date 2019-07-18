After the Emmy Award nomination list released on Tuesday, it was a call for celebration for the Game of Thrones cast. GoT received a record-breaking 32 nominations for the show's finale.

Among the nods, Sophie Turner received a nomination in the Supporting Actress category. To this, proud husband Joe Jonas wrote a cute message on Instagram. "Emmy nominated @sophiet I'm so incredibly proud of you," he wrote, posting a picture of the newlyweds.

Joe and Sophie are not the only ones who are happy over the Emmy nominations. Considering how about 32 categories have a Game of Thrones actor, actress or teammate, it is definitely a call for celebration.

Further confirming that the Game of Thrones cast has a group chat (no surprise there!), they all seem to be in ecstasy as a majority of them bagged nominations.

Emmy-nominated actor Alfie Allen (who plays Theon Greyjoy) told People, "32 nominations, it's pretty insane. It's collectively a mad thing." He added, "We've got a group chat going, it's going crazy at the moment. It's amazing. It's just incredible, I can't wait for the actual night."

"I was on out and about just doing stuff. I got a congratulations text and I just thought it was a group nomination, and I didn't realize it was an individual one, which is crazy," Allen explained. "I'm just ecstatic really, I can't believe this. It really surprised me, I was not expecting it at all. I'm still in shocked, still happily in shocked. It's amazing."

Sophie and Joe, who are currently honeymooning in the Maldives, have been setting the social media on fire with their vacation pictures. From bikini bottoms to breathtaking views, Sophie and Joe's Maldives rendezvous is a treat for whoever gets to see!

The couple recently tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in France and headed straight for their honeymoon to the tropical islands. And like a dutiful husband that Joe is, he has been clicking some impeccable pictures of his wife!