Joe Biden's 'Fake' Phone Call to Campaign Staff Reignites Rumors of Terminal Illness, Death

Rumors have emerged on social media suggesting that U.S. President Joe Biden is either seriously ill or has passed away, following several days of his absence from public view. These speculations intensified after Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the 2024 Presidential elections in a social media post on Sunday.

Biden's Absence Spark Rumors

Announcing his withdrawal and extending support to Kamala Harris, Biden wrote, "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best decision I've made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this."

Soon after Biden's tweet, the rumors started floating on social media about the U.S President being unavailable. "This doesn't make sense unless he has a terminal illness other than Parkinson's. And shouldn't the public be aware? It's the President of the United States," tweeted a user on X.

"3-4 days They can't hold out that long and "Joe Biden" claimed he will be back in the public sphere after 3-4 days in the fake calling in today. Expect news of his death or terminal illness within that timeline," read another tweet.

"So Joe Biden is dead and the democrats have been hiding it. They thought they could have Kamala do a press and just play either AI or an old recording and thought people would believe it was really him," read another post.

Biden Calls Harris to Congratulate

Despite the rumors surrounding his absence from the public eye, Biden called in to speak with Vice President Kamala Harris at his former campaign's headquarters. Many even believed that the call was fake and it was made using AI.

"I know yesterday's news was surprising and it was hard for you to hear, but it was the right thing to do," Biden was heard telling the campaign staff in Wilmington, Delaware, as per New York Post.

"I know it's hard because you've poured your heart and soul into me to help us win this thing, help me get this nomination, help me win the nomination and then go on to win the presidency."

Claiming that he made the right decision, Biden who went to his home in Rehotboth Beach, Delaware home, following is COVID-19 diagnosis, said that the name has changed at the top of the ticket, but the mission hasn't changed at all.

"And by the way, I'm not going anywhere. I'm gonna be out there on the campaign with her, with Kamala. I'm going to be working like hell, both as a sitting president, getting legislation passed, as well as in campaigning," Biden went on to add. "You know what? We still need to save this democracy and Trump is still a danger to the community, he's a danger to the nation."