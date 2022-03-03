Joe Biden Suffers a Bruise on His Forehead from a Fall? Speculations After President's Ash Wednesday Appearance

Speculations about U.S. President Joe Biden suffering a bruise on his forehead surfaced on social media after his pictures with a cross of ash went viral. Biden marked the first day of Lent by putting a cross of ashes on his forehead.

Reportedly, Ash Wednesday marks the first day of Lent for several Christians. However, it isn't the first time when baseless rumors regarding Biden's health have surfaced. Questions have often been raised about the U.S. President's mental health with many claiming that he is suffering from dementia.

Biden Gives Up Ice cream, Prays For Ukraine

Revealing that he received ashes from Cardinal Wilton Gregory for Ash Wednesday, Biden said that they prayed together for the people of Ukraine. "I was with the cardinal this morning. He came over and he gave me ashes. We both prayed for that, for the people of Ukraine," Biden said. The ash was clearly noticeable on his forehead.

The Hill reported that Biden started the 40-day period of Christian repentance and reflection before he departed for a trip to Minnesota and Wisconsin. An ardent fan of ice cream, Biden said that he gave up sweets for Lent. "All sweets, and you know me, I start off with dessert. No ice cream, nothing," Biden added.

However, during his interaction with the reporters, Biden was put in a fix after being questioned about his support for legal access to abortion despite being a catholic. "I tell you what, I don't want to get into a debate with you about theology but â€“ well, anyway. I'm not going to make a judgment on other people," responded the U.S. President.

Social Media Mistakes Ash for a Bruise

Despite it being evidently clear that it was ash on Biden's forehead and not injury mark, several netizens believed it to be a bruise. "Anyone else noticed the Massive bruise on @POTUS head? Is that from a fall or thinking too hard?" tweeted a user.

"Biden has an "old person bruise" on his head. When my grandparents got those, we feared the worst and ended up being correct. Joe, get that looked at, bro. @JoeBiden #potus," tweeted another.

"Where did biden get that big ass bruise on his head? don't think he can afford to many knocks to the head !!!" opined a user.

"If your watching fake news @CNN Biden has a big bruise on his forehead. Could he have fallen asleep again and banged his head?" tweeted a user.