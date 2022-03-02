Kamala Harris Caught Stifling a Laugh After Correcting Joe Biden For Mistaking Ukrainians as 'Iranians' in SOTU Speech

US President Joe Biden was once again trolled on social media after he mistakenly addressed Ukrainians as 'Iranians' during his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday night. The gaffe once again prompted several users on social media to question the mental capability of the President.

During his speech, Biden came down aggressively on Russia in the wake of its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Earlier, on Monday, the Biden administration announced additional sanctions against Russia's central bank, effectively prohibiting Americans from doing any business with the bank as well as freezing its assets within the United States.

Biden Gets Confused Between Ukrainians and Iranians

Launching a scathing attack on his Russian counterpart, Biden said that Vladimir Putin had isolated himself with his unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

"Six days ago, Russia's Vladimir Putin sought to shake the very foundations of the free world. Thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways. But he badly miscalculated. He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would rollover. Instead, he met with a wall of strength he never anticipated or imagined. He met the Ukrainian people," Biden said.

"Throughout our history we've learned this lesson when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression they cause more chaos," he added.

However, it was during his speech that he confused the people of two nations. "Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks," Biden said, "but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people. He will never extinguish their love of freedom. He will never weaken the resolve of the free world."

Kamala Harris Caught Correcting Biden

The video clip of the gaffe soon went viral on social media. Many even pointed out at Vice President Kamala Harris, who was seated right behind Putin, mouthing the word 'Ukrainian' and stifling a laugh following that.

"Today's Biden dementia flare-up: "Putin may encircle Kiev with tanks, but he'll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people" -- is that a stutter? Is it a stutter that he constantly says the wrong countries and names? Or is that cognitive decline?" tweeted a user.

"Biden does know Ukraine is the country being invaded right? Not Iran... I mean he did say Iranian people," expressed another.

"Biden Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the "Iranian" people What happened to #JoeBiden state of mind?? US Intel community should probe," tweeted a user.