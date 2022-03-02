Intoxicated and Weird? Netizens Question Nancy Pelosi's Gestures During Joe Biden's State of the Union Address

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew massive attention on social media as she made her oddly giddy reaction during President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address as he spoke about the "burn pits" in the Middle East.

The President, as he was outlining four items in a Unity Agenda for the Nation, which included supporting US veterans, said: "My administration is providing assistance with job training and housing, and now helping lower-income veterans get VA care debt-free."

Odd Gestures When Biden Makes Serious Remarks

"Our troops in Iraq and Afghanistan faced many dangers. One was stationed at bases and breathing in toxic smoke from burn pits," said Biden, adding, "Many of you have been there."

When Biden was delivering these serious remarks, Pelosi was sitting behind him. But suddenly, she stood grinning and rubbing her knuckles together as if pulling back an ill-timed clap, reported the New York Post.

The odd reaction of the US House Speaker didn't go unnoticed on social media many speculating that she was intoxicated and some terming her reaction weird.

So Weird Tonight

"What secret taskmaster was Nancy Pelosi signaling with this hippy shake?" Reason's editor at large Nick Gillespe jokingly indicated that her hand gesture was a signal.

https://twitter.com/nickgillespie/status/1498865756875939843?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1498865756875939843%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnypost.com%2F2022%2F03%2F02%2Fnancy-pelosi-sparks-new-sotu-meme-during-biden-burn-pits-moment%2F

Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief of The Federalist, tweeted: "Seriously, though, why was she so weird tonight?"

Meanwhile, the Independent Journal Review's Caleb Hull termed Pelosi's reaction as weird saying "the weirdest/creepiest thing I've ever seen".

Criticisms also poured in against Pelosi as her weird reaction appeared when Biden's serious remarks over the difficulties of American troops.

"Here's proof that Democrats were only half-listening to Biden's speech and were told to clap like seals at everything he says. Watch Nancy Pelosi's reaction when Biden mentions our troops in Iraq breathing in 'toxic smoke.' Just bizarre," said the Twitter account for the conservative radio show "Bongino Show" called the video "bizarre".

The US House speaker's reaction reminds similar action from her during former US President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address in 2019 when she had torn Trump's speech copy in anger.