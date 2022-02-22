Will Kyle Rittenhouse Sue Joe Biden for Calling Him 'White Supremacist'? Speculations After He Guns for Whoopi Goldberg Over 'Murderer' Remark

Months after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in the Kenosha shooting, the 18-year old is planning to hold 'accountable' those who called him 'murderer' and 'white supremacist' following the incident. Rittenhouse spoke about his plans while announcing the launch of his new initiative, The Media Accountability Project.

As reported previously, the Kenosha shooter was acquitted of all charges on November 19. Rittenhouse had shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz during the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25, 2020. The defendant had argued self-defense in the homicide trial.

Who are on Rittenhouse's 'Hit List'?

Rittenhouse disclosed his plan to sue organizations and individuals for defaming by terming him as 'murderer' and 'white supremacist', while speaking to Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

"Me and my team have decided to launch The Media Accountability Project as a tool to help fundraise and hold the media accountable for the lies they said and deal with them in court," Rittenhouse told Carlson.

Claiming that he doesn't want to see anybody else have to deal with what he went through, Rittenhouse said, "So I want to hold them accountable for what they did to me, because I don't want to see anybody have to go through what I went through."

"We are looking at quite a few politicians, celebrities, athletes, Whoopi Goldberg is on the list. She called me a murderer after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers. She went on to still say that, and there's others," he added.

While expressing her displeasure over Rittenhouse's acquittal, Goldberg, a co-host of ABC's The View, had said, "He saw someone get shot. He thought he was doing the right thing. So, even â€“ even all the excuses in the world does not change the fact that three people got shot. Two people were murdered. To me it's murder. I'm sorry."

He even hinted at tackling Cenk Uygur the founder of the Young Turks show, who Rittenhouse said 'continues to call me a 'murderer.''

Trouble For Joe Biden?

It may be recalled that prior to the elections, Joe Biden, the-then democratic Presidential candidate, had posted a video of then 17-year-old Rittenhouse while slamming his rival Donald Trump. "There's no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night," Biden had tweeted in September 2020.

Carlson then went on to ask Rittenhouse, " What about the people who called you a white supremacist? It makes it pretty hard to get a job for the rest of your life if you are a white supremacist. Will you be responding to them?"

"Absolutely. We're going to hold everybody who lied about me accountable, such as everybody who lied called me a White supremacist," Rittenhouse said. "They're all going to be held accountable. And we're going to handle them in a courtroom."