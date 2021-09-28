Joe Biden Injected with Saline Water Instead of Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Dose? Bizarre Theory Floats

U.S. President Joe Biden received the 'booster' shot for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in the White House on Monday. However, the third dose of the vaccine left many netizens wondering if the jab was real or a publicity stunt undertaken by the U.S. President.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued fresh guidelines regarding the booster dose. Accordingly, people older than 65, aged 50 to 64 with underlying health conditions or between 18 and 65 and in long-term care "should" receive a booster. Earlier, the FDA had also approved booster doses for recipients of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine six months following their second dose.

Biden Calls it Pandemic of the Unvaccinated

CNBC reported that before receiving the 'booster' dose, Biden stressed on the importance of getting vaccinated. "Let me be clear, boosters are important, but the most important thing we need to do is get more people vaccinated," Biden told the reporters.

"The vast majority of Americans are doing the right thing. Over 77% of adults have gotten at least one shot. About 23% haven't gotten any shots. And that distinct minority is causing an awful lot of damage for the rest of country. This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. That's why I'm moving forward with vaccination requirements wherever I can," he added.

Defending the decision of offering booster shot of the vaccine, Biden said that U.S. does more than any other country in the world to distribute vaccines to poorer countries. "We're gonna do our part," he said. "We've also given a great deal of funding to COVAX, which is the vehicle that [provides vaccines to underserved parts of the world]. So, we have plenty, plenty of opportunity to make sure we get everyone in the world ... vaccinated," he said.

Debate Sparks on Social Media

A video of Biden getting injected with the 'booster' shot surfaced which sparked the debate around the authenticity of the injection administered to the U.S. President. "I'm a born optimist," he said. "I think things are going to go well, and we're going to get it done."

"Booster 2 in 1 stronger so I'll have to keep eye on his reaction You think Biden would get booster to risk his health and ruin his plans for himself. Fake shot. He ain't stupid to get a real booster. And shot taken out too quick and too high up not muscle," tweeted a user.

"Hmm this looks very fake.. after the vaccine is "administered" the syringe is pulled away immediately but it doesn't appear to show a needle being pulled from the arm," wrote another.

"Just an observation, but how did he get a long sleeve shirt rolled up all the way up to his shoulder??? 3- sizes too big? I remember picking a short sleeve shirt with loose sleeves when I got my shot. Long sleeve??" read another tweet.

"Biden pretends to get the booster shot. They would NEVER dare give him the real thing, what if he died. That would end the vaccines. There is no way they would risk giving this guy anything but water," opined another user.