127-Year-Old Family Bible

Biden, 78, will be taking oath on his 127-year-old family Bible at the West front of the US Capitol building. His first speech will lay out his vision to "defeat the pandemic, build back better, and unify and heal the nation," the official website of the inauguration said.

Unprecedented Security

The joyous parades have been replaced with virtual parades and the oath-taking ceremony is restricted for about 1,000 people. After the recent mob violence by the supporters of out-going President Donald Trump, security has been beefed up with 25,000 National Guard Members being involved in the inaugural security.

How the Events Unfold

The event will commence with an invocation by the Rev. Leo J. O'Donovan, and the singing of the National Anthem. It is followed by Pledge of Allegiance by Andrea Hall. Lady Gaga will render National Anthem. The singer will be joined by Jennifer Lopez, Bruce Springsteen and Garth Brooks. Amanda Gorman will read a poem and the Rev. Silvester Beaman, a family friend of Biden family, will deliver a benediction.

TV Event Hosted by Tom Hanks

Also, the traditional balls have been cancelled and a 90-minute television event hosted by Tom Hanks called 'Celebrating America' is planned for the day. Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Foo Fighters among many others will entertain the audience with their performances.

Where to Watch the Swearing-in Ceremony Online?

The event will begin at 4am AEDT for the east coast states on Thursday in Australia, while it will around 3 am in Brisbane. It will be around 11 pm in Singapore on Thursday.

All the major networks will air the swearing-in ceremony live. It can be watched on the event's official website https://bideninaugural.org/. Also, it can be viewed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch along with on Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, AT&T U-verse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD) and AT&T DIRECTV (Channel 201).

People can also watch 'Celebrating America' online on the PIC's YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch accounts. Amazon Prime Video, Twitch and NewsNOW from Fox will also stream the event between 8:30 to 10 p.m. ET.

India Local Time

In India, people who want to watch livestream the inaugural ceremony should tune in by 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). The inaugural ceremonies will kick off with the national anthem around 10:00 pm IST.

Singapore Local Time.

In Singapore, the Biden inauguration can be watched online starting at 11pm local time. The inaugural ceremonies will actually commence at around a little after midnight on Thursday, January 21.

Australia Local Time

In Australia, the event can be watched real time at 4am AEDT on January 21 in Sydney and Melbourne. As per daylight savings the timing in Brisbane will be around 3 am.

Read more