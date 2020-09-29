As the world struggles to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day, we all need an escape, and what's better than tuning into some new music? Let's face it, we all need an escape now more than ever and fresh music could be that stress-buster.

it seems Justin Timberlake and Timbaland are soon going to drop new music amid these testing times. Timberlake appeared to be teasing fans that he's back in the studio working on fresh music. The singer shared a video of him and Timbaland working on some beats together in a studio. He captioned the video writing, "Back together again."

The short video features Timberlake with his long-time pal and record producer listening to a pre-recorded backing track while bopping their heads along with the tune. "That's got a beat!" Timbaland can be seen saying in the video. The two appear to be in some type of home studio and can be seen deeply focused on the rhythm. Timberlake can be seen sitting on a large tan leather sofa underneath a window with mixing and audio equipment placed across from him. While Timbaland is seated in a chair next to a wall of wood paneling.

The post has since garnered thousands of likes and comments. Fans of the artistes have flooded the comments section expressing excitement over the upcoming collaboration. One user wrote, "the Dream team. My favorite Artist/producer team of ALL TIME," while another noted that the two talents were "Coming to save 2020." One user commented, "We missed you SO much," while another one wrote "The KING is back!#JTsaving2020."

The duo has worked together on many songs earlier. Timbaland produced the insanely popular breakup anthem 'Cry Me A River' from Justin's 2002 debut album 'Justified'. Timbaland contributed songwriting and producing efforts to Justin's third studio album 2013's 'The 20/20 experience' and 2018's 'Man of the Woods'. Some of their most popular tracks include 'What Goes Around... Comes Around' and 'SexyBack' in 2006 and 'Carry Out' three years later, among others.

Timberlake and Timbaland teasing their upcoming collaboration have left fans excited, with many taking to Twitter to weigh in on the news. One user tweeted, "OMG.... Justin back with Timbaland!!! I smell a hit!!! #justintimberlake #timbaland."

Another excited user wrote, "I cannot stop listening to this and I want so much more! I would love another JT/Timbaland concert as soon as we are able to have concerts again."

"AHHH!! I can't wait. Hope to hear some music soon," a user tweeted. Another person wrote, "Omg! The beat is too die for!!!"

Another fan wrote, "I miss the collabs you guys did. Best beats that were awesome for any mood you were in at the time. Glad to see this happening again."

"Seen you both at the United Center in Chicago back in 2007 while on a business trip. Best. Concert. Ever. Looking forward to seeing some more jams come," wrote another user.

Timberlake's return to the studio comes after he and his wife Jessica Biel secretly welcomed their second child earlier this summer. The two are already proud parents to their five-year-old son Silas.

Timberlake and Biel haven't shared a picture of the newborn yet but have remained active on social media. One of Biel's recent posts saw her urging potential voters to sign up on National Voter Registration Day.