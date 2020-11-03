As the US presidential race is heating up, both Donald Trump and Joe Biden are doing their very best to rally support for themselves. But even with millions of COVID-19 cases, over 231,000 deaths and a huge number of Americans unemployed, Trump's closing message to his voters on the eve of Election Day revolved around attacking celebrities who have backed Biden.

Trump took some time during his rally in Avoca, Pennsylvania, to fire back at a number of A-list stars who have voiced their support for the former Vice President. Lady Gaga announced that she will be performing at a Biden campaign in Pennsylvania to back the Democratic presidential nominee. Around the same time, Trump held a rally in Pennsylvania, where he bashed Gaga and a string of other celebrities for their vocal support for Biden.

Before the rally, Trump slammed Gaga and wrote: "Just learned that Sleepy Joe Biden is campaigning in Pennsylvania with Lady Gaga, a proud member of 'Artists Against Fracking.' This is more proof that he would ban Fracking and skyrocket your energy prices."

Later, at his Avoca rally, Trump said: "Now he's got Lady Gaga — Lady Gaga. It's not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories — Lady Gaga," as the crowd booed.

During his Monday rally, Trump also fired back at Jon Bon Jovi, who performed at a drive-in campaign event for Biden last month. "And Jon Bon Jovi? Every time I see him, he kisses my a—. 'Oh, oh, Mr. President," he said, and then went on to call out LeBron James, Beyoncé, and JAY-Z for their endorsement of Democrats.

He compared the situation to 2016 when Beyoncé and Jay-Z performed at one of Clinton's rallies. "That happened to Hillary too, right? They got Beyoncé and they got Jay-Z, right? He started using the f-word in front of the crowd and it was unbelievable. He was using the f-word, f-word, f-word. Then they left and the crowd left and Hillary was standing on stage with an empty place."

Following Trump's remarks about Gaga and several others, Twitter users quickly weighed in. One user tweeted: "I'm scared for Gaga lowkey like she's a little 5'1 lady and now every republican wants to shoot her."

Another one, referring to Lil Wayne's support for Trump, wrote, "Someone's just mad he has shitty rappers on his side and not Gaga. Stay mad." Another one wrote, "POV: You're a moldy nasty cheese puff running a country into the abyss and are scared of the anti-fracking artist and activist Lady Gaga."

Another user, attacking Trump, wrote, "Pawpaw Crazypants, you should be asleep. Grandpa Crazy pants, go the f**k to sleep. Hilarious that you are scared of Lady Gaga," along with the hashtags #TrumpIsALaughingStock and #BidenHarris2020.

Hoping Biden wins, a fan said, "I'm really f***ing scared about the election but how f***ing cool if Biden wins PA and we can say it was because of Lady Gaga," while a user commented, "The president of the United States is scared of Lady Gaga her power and influence!!! Let that sink in!!"

A Trump supporter tweeted: "Lady Gaga should only sing, that's what she's good at, she's an artist. Leave the politics to the politicians," while another user wrote, "Lady GAGA, paid for with my tax dollars I'm sure! She must be desperate, both of them must have an agreement to get taxed less on gains or something, weird! Drain that swamp!"

The Trump campaign has slammed Gaga, in particular, over the past few days. Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign's communications director, on Sunday took to the micro-blogging website and wrote: "Nothing exposes Biden's disdain for the forgotten working men & women of PA like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga. This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry."

In response to Murtaugh's tweet, Gaga hit back saying, "HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris."

The former vice president has a lead over the president in Pennsylvania, where 20 electoral votes are up for grabs. The state is seen as crucial by both the campaigns in terms of their pathways to victory. The US president won in Pennsylvania by less than 1 percentage point in 2016.