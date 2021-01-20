President Donald will pardon his former chief strategist Steve Bannon, a host of media websites have reported late on Tuesday, just hours before the president's term ends. CNN reported that officials in Trump's close circle said the president has made the decision just hours before he leaves the White House. However, the news outlet says the decision is not final and that Trump has not signed paper work.

The former associate of Trump is facing federal case pertaining to a charge of allegedly defrauding donors of more than a million dollars. The funds were raised in support of Trump's border wall project.

If indeed Trump pardons Bannon, it will be a remarkable turnaround in the relations between the two. Trump had ousted Bannon from his inner circle after Bannon trashed the president's children. Bannon, the media strategist who helped in Trump's rise to power, was quoted in a book saying that Donald Trump Jr. had a "treasonous" meeting with a Russian attorney. Bannon had also called Ivanka Trump "dumb as a brick."

Though Trump had said at that time that Bannon had nothing to do with his presidency, the two had established communication in recent times. Bannon, the former executive chairman of right-wing news site Breitbart, was supportive of Trump's re-election bid and had echoed him since the November 3 election loss.