Joe Biden Had a 'Bathroom Accident' During His Long Meeting with Pope Francis? Speculations on Social Media

Speculations about U.S. President Joe Biden having a 'bathroom accident' during the private meeting with Pope Francis are rife on social media. The talks started following a tweet by Amy Tarkanian, former chairwoman of the Nevada Republican Party.

Pope Francis is having a private meeting with the world leaders gathered in Rome to attend the G20 summit.

What Happened During the 90 Minutes Meeting?

Pope Francis had a private meeting with the U.S. President on Friday. The 'unusually long' meeting with lasted for 90 minutes had become a topic of discussion on social media. Users raised several questions regarding the reason behind long meeting.

However, a tweet by Tarkanian, a Republican and Political Pundit, revealing that Biden had a bathroom accident during the meeting, added fuel to the rumors. "The word around Rome is that Biden's meeting with the Pope was unusually long because Biden had a bit of an "bathroom accident" at the Vatican & it had to be addressed prior to him leaving. I know we joke often about this, but this is the actual rumor going around Rome now," she wrote in the explosive tweet.

Earlier, the Vatican abruptly cancelled the live broadcast of Biden and Pope Francis' meeting. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the revised plan reflected the "normal procedure" established during the coronavirus pandemic for all visiting heads of state or government. Instead, Vatican will provide edited footage of the recorded event to accredited media, it was reported.

Social Media Goes Wild on Biden's Bathroom Accident Theory

Even though Tarkanian's tweet provided no concrete evidence regarding her theory of Biden's bathroom accident, there were several people who discussed the same on social media platforms.

"Meanwhile Biden is in Rome literally pooping his pants in the Vatican... seriously... rumor is he has an "accident" which is why his "bathroom break" took an extremely long time - can we just put Trump back into the White House already please?" tweeted a user.

"Grapevine says that, "Biden had a "bathroom accident" when he met with the Pope. Also, Biden: "I just had my butt wiped" If you voted for this...you may be eligible for free, never used before, psychotic drugs to cure stupidity. (Disclaimer: Never tested...good luck)," wrote another.

"We are close Biden watchers on my Twitter and are mainly following his cognitive decline. Wonder what happened here with the Pope? The concern, of course, is Joe's rumored "bathroom accident" might be health related," read another tweet.