Video Showing Joe Biden Calling Michelle Obama Vice President Trends Online

A video showing Joe Biden calling Michelle Obama the Vice President has gone viral on the internet. The US President has grabbed the attention of millions online for his verbal gaffes that has triggered a laugh riot. The viral video shows Biden referring to former US president Barack Obama's wife and first lady Michelle Obama as the former vice-president on April 2 during his speech at the Commissioning Commemoration Ceremony of the USS Delaware.

Well, everyone knows that Biden was a former Vice President and swapping his former role with Michelle Obama was an unfortunate mistake. While the video clip of his speech has been doing rounds on the social media platforms, "Vice President" has also been trending on Twitter.

In the video, Biden mistakenly says, "And I'm deeply proud of the work she is doing as First Lady with Joining Forces initiative she started with Michelle Obama when she was Vice President and now carries on."

Biden's blunder was quickly spotted by netizens who started posting memes online. The White House also posted a transcript of Biden's speech on its official website and made corrections to his "she" reference as "I".

"And I'm deeply proud of the work she is doing as First Lady with Joining Forces initiative she started with Michelle Obama when she [I] was Vice President and now carries on," the corrected speech transcript of Biden read.

Here's the viral video of Joe Biden Calling Michelle Obama a former Vice President

Some users even made a witty remark saying that they never knew that Jill was the US vice-president, as per reports.

