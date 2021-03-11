Michelle Obama Hints at Retiring From Public Life; Here's What She Will Do

Former first lady Michelle Obama has sparked rumors of her retirement from public life after she said 'knitting is a forever proposition.' Former President Barack Obama's wife seems to be thinking about retiring from public life according to her interview with a new People Magazine. Michelle, who is going to be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame, is now hooked with knitting.

She said that she picked up knitting needles to pass time during the coronavirus pandemic. Michelle revealed that she's working on her first crewneck sweater, which she would gift her husband and former President Barack Obama. "I'm figuring out how to make sleeves and a collar," she said, adding that she could go on about knitting.

Michelle gave an in-depth interview during which she also discussed how quarantine changed her relationship with her family. Obama said that having her daughters back in her house during the pandemic changed their relationship over the last year. Her daughter Malia, who is a 22-year-old Harvard University senior, and 19-year-old Sasha, who is studying at the University of Michigan, were back home for remote learning when COVID-19 hit life in America.

Amid the shut down of college campuses across the country, Obama's children had the opportunity to spend time at the family home with their parents in Washington and Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. During the interview, Obama revealed that she has been telling her daughters that she's moving towards retirement right now. She also added that she's currently choosing her kind of projects and chasing summer. Obama will also be seen in a new Netflix children's food show titled, "Waffles + Mochi," which is set to premiere on Tuesday.

Michelle Obama Podcast

In July 2020, Obama launched her own podcast titled the 'Michelle Obama podcast.' The first season of the podcast featured close friends and family. She talked about work-life, family, friendship and several other things about life.

US National Women's Hall of Fame

The former first lady has been shortlisted to be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame alongside eight others. The former first lady will share the honour with former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, soccer icon Mia Hamm among others.

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama Relationship

Michelle Obama got married to former US president Barack Obama in 1992. Both fell in love when they were at Harvard University. They have two daughters, one of whom is currently pursuing her graduation in their alma mater.