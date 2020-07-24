Joe Biden and Donald Trump are locking horns as they prepare to compete in the upcoming US Presidential elections. In his latest statement targeting the incumbent, Biden called President Trump the 'first racist president' of the United States of America (USA). This prompted the Commander-in-Chief to issue a rebuttal and compare himself with Abraham Lincoln.



Former Vice President Biden recently responded that the way the current POTUS deals with people is based on the color of their skin and that is "absolutely sickening."

During a virtual town hall meeting, a questioner complained to Biden about racism and how President Donald Trump refers to Coronavirus as the "China virus." The presumptive Democratic nominee responded by stating that President Trump spreads racism.

"No sitting president has ever done this. Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We've had racists, and they've existed. They've tried to get elected president. He's the first one that has," he was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Following Biden's shocking statement, President Donald Trump pointed out that under his administration, they have expanded opportunity zones. He also weighed in on the low unemployment numbers for the minority groups before the coronavirus outbreak.

"I've done more for black Americans than anybody with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln," the President said. "Nobody has even been close."

Racism in the USA

When Barack Obama became the President of the United States, many argued that this was a sign that America has finally entered a new, post-racial era. However, when billionaire businessman Donald Trump entered the White House in 2016, many viewed it as a racist backlash against Obama's election.

Racial discrimination has always been opposed by social activists. Things took a very severe turn in the US some weeks ago when George Floyd — a 46-year-old black man — was killed by a white Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd's death sparked off a wave of protests across the nation.

President Trump recently addressed the mass protests and even blamed it for the rise in coronavirus infections in the country. While talking to the media, the US President said, "There are likely a number of causes for the spike in infections. Cases started to rise among young Americans shortly after demonstrations which you know very well about."

Trump's challenger Joe Biden, on the other hand, offered words of condolence to Floyd's children in a video message where he urged them to change the world for the better.

"Today, now is the time, the purpose, the season to listen and heal," Biden said. "Now is time for racial justice... Because when there's justice for George Floyd we will truly be on our way to racial justice in America."