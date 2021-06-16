Is Joe Biden Being Controlled by Someone? President Mumbles 'I Am Going to Get in Trouble'

US President Joe Biden was once again caught mumbling that he "was going to get in trouble", during a meeting with European Union leaders at EU headquarters in Brussels. The repeated act of the US President led to many netizens calling him an 'embarrassment'.

The US President held a bilateral meeting with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel. The White House said that the meeting was to "underscore our commitment to a strong transatlantic partnership."

Biden Forgot to Thank His Top Aides

In a video from the meeting which has gone viral on the social media, Biden was talking about forgetting to thank a list of his top aides during his meeting.

"And uh, I've said before and I apologize for the - Oh, I didn't Jake Sullivan from the State Department [inaudible]. I'm leaving out a lot of people here I apologize. I'm going to get in trouble. But, anyway, we'll get back to that. But um we um you know...'" Biden is heard mumbling in the video.

The fear of getting in trouble was sparked by the US President just two days ago when he had joked about getting in trouble with his staff if he didn't answer questions from a pre-approved list of reporters.

Earlier, during a press conference after the G7 summit in Cornwall, the US President caused a major embarrassment after he repeatedly confused Libya and Syria three times.

Social Media Reacts to Biden's Gaffe

Biden was attacked for his mumbling on the world platform. Among those who criticized the US President, Donald Trump Jr, tweeted a compilation of Biden's video. "These Videos of Joe Biden are Humiliating... he's embarrassing himself and our country on a world stage. The media of course will tell you the other world leaders love him, but that's because they're taking him and your tax dollars for a ride!" he tweeted.

"Why does Biden keep saying, "I am going to get in trouble for this, but ...." Who is running the USA? #BidenPutinSummit," tweeted a user.

""i am going to get in trouble" - should be tagline for Biden presidency! This is like the 3rd or 4th time he has said that.. the" leader of free world" and he is gonna get in trouble?" read another tweet.

"How many times does Joe Biden going to back off of answering questions with the phrase" I am going to get in trouble," questioned a user.