Jinny's Kitchen Episode 4 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Jinny's Kitchen episode 3 will focus on a trip when the show returns on tvN Friday, March 17, at 8.50 pm KST. Lee Seo Jin might close the restaurant for a day so that the team could get some time to relax.

People in Korea can watch the variety show on TVing. Viewers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, can watch the program with subtitles on Amazon Prime Video.

People from countries like India, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, China, and Europe may have to wait longer to watch the variety show on the OTT platform. The program will be released on the platform at a later date.

The fourth episode of the variety show will be released worldwide on Friday, March 17, at 8.50 pm KST (6.50 am EST). The total run time of the chapter will be approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes. International viewers can expect the episode to drop with English subtitles.

Jinny's Kitchen Episode 4 Spoilers

Previously in Jinny's Kitchen, Seo Jin and the team witnessed a rush in the restaurant. They were so many customers that the team did not get time to relax. They even ran off ingredients in between and had to prepare them during the break.

After a busy weekend, Lee Seo Jin, Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, Choi Woo Shik, and BTS member V (Kim Tae Hyung) will go on a trip together. They will take a break from the kitchen and the customers to refresh themselves. The viewers will get to see the scenic beauty of the island.

The preview for this week shows Yu Mi, Seo Jin, Seo Joon, and Tae Hyung enjoying their off day while Woo Shik takes this opportunity to promote the restaurant. When the team returns from their trip, they may find it hard to get customers. It could be a quiet day at Jinny's Kitchen.

Watch the Promo Below: