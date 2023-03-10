Jinny's Kitchen Episode 3 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Jinny's Kitchen will feature a busy weekend when it returns with episode 3 on tvN Friday, March 10, at 8.50 pm KST. Intern Choi Woo Shik will work actively with every team member, including restaurant owner Lee Seo Jin.

People in Korea can watch the variety show on TVing. Viewers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, can watch the program with subtitles on Amazon Prime Video.

People from countries like India, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, China, and Europe may have to wait longer to watch the variety show on the OTT platform. The program will be released on the platform at a later date.

The third episode of the variety show will be released worldwide on Friday, March 11, at 8.50 pm KST (6.50 am EST). The total run time of the chapter will be approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes. International viewers can expect the episode to drop with English subtitles.

Jinny's Kitchen Episode 3 Spoilers

It will be a busy day at Jinny's Kitchen in episode 3, and the team will deal with a crisis. Intern Woo Shik will help boss Seo Jin get the ingredients from the market. The intern will show off his Spanish-speaking skills while interacting with the shopkeepers. Since it's Sunday, the team would introduce two new dishes on the menu -- Korean fried chicken and a combo meal.

Immediately after the restaurant opens, customers pour in, and the team gets busy serving them. Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, and BTS member V (Kim Tae Hyung) will work together as they wait for the customers' feedback about their new items on the menu. But the team quickly realizes the shortage of ingredients and gets panicked. Will they come up with a new plan to deal with the crisis? The viewers can find out on Friday when the Korean reality show returns with its third episode.

Watch the Promo Below: