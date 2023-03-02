Jinny's Kitchen Episode 2 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Jinny's Kitchen episode 2 will air on tvN Friday, March 3, at 8.50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the variety show on TVing. Viewers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, can watch the program with subtitles on Amazon Prime Video.

People from countries like India, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, China, and Europe may have to wait longer to watch the variety show on the OTT platform. The program will be released on the platform at a later date.

The second episode of the variety show will be released worldwide on Friday, March 3, at 8.50 pm KST (6.50 am EST). The total run time of the chapter will be approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes. International viewers can expect the episode to drop with English subtitles.

Jinny's Kitchen Episode 2 Spoilers

It will be a busy day for Lee Seo Jin and his team when Jinny's Kitchen returns with episode 2 on Friday, March 3. The viewers can look forward to funny moments between the cast members of this Korean Street food restaurant in Mexico. Actor Choi Woo Shik will join the team this week as they all look forward to a helping hand.

There will be many customers at Jinny's Kitchen on Friday. So, Seo Jin, Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, BTS member V (Kim Tae Hyung), and Woo Shik will be busy preparing and serving food to the customers. The promo for this week teases a promising episode.

Watch the Promo Below:

Fans' Reactions

So excited for ep. 2 . Please sub the captions too coz they are funny and impactful and they are a feature of Korean variety shows.

looking forward to the second episode! Fridays are for Kim Taehyung in Seojin's

Ep 2 seems to be a very busy day for #JinnysKitchen team, I can't wait to watch it and that cute greeting "Buenas tardes" from the inter Taehyung.

"Welcome intern Choi" can't wait for 2nd episode, it feels way busier then the 1st one