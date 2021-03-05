Ji Soo Quits River Where The Moon Rises Drama, to Enlist in Military: Na In Woo to Play On Dal?

Actor Kim Ji Soo received massive backlash after admitting to bullying and sexual assault as a student. The latest reports state that Ji Soo will quit the ongoing drama River Where The Moon Rises and will enlist for mandatory military service.

The 28-year-old actor is said to be enlisting as public service worker in October. The scandal has cost him his career. As he will be enlisting for military service, he will not be seen in any projects this year. Reports state that Ji Soo was summoned for military enlistment in December 2020. Thus in October, he will undergo four week's basic training and then he will serve as the public service worker for remaining term of his military service.

Following the actor's public apology, all streaming channels have removed Ji Soo's past projects from their platforms. KBS2 has also removed episodes of ongoing drama River Where The Moon Rises, in which Ji Soo played the lead character, On Dal.

KBS Meeting Outcome

After Ji Soo admitted to bullying and sexual assault, KBS held a meeting on March 5 to discuss if they should continue to showcase Ji Soo as On Dal in the drama River Where The Moon Rises, also starring Kim So Hyun. It is said that 95 percent of the shooting has already been completed. Reports claim that the channel decided to ask Ji Soo to leave the drama.

According to Soompi, KBS stated: "Ji Soo, who has recently become the center of controversy, will be stepping down from River Where the Moon Rises. We are in currently in discussions with the production company about our next steps."

Na In Woo to Play On Dal?

Soompi has reported that actor Na In Woo of Mr Queen fame has been offered the role of On Dal. Na In Woo's agency Cube Entertainment is said to have confirmed the news. "Na In Woo has received an offer to join River Where the Moon Rises in the role of On Dal, and he is currently reviewing the offer," stated Soompi quoting Cube Entertainment.

However, it is not clear if episodes of River Where The Moon Rises scheduled for March 8 and 9 will be aired. It is a 20-episode drama and is aired on every Monday and Tuesday. So far six episodes have been aired.