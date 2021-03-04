Ji Soo Admits to Bullying, Having Sex in School Bathroom; Shares Handwritten Apology

Ji Soo, who was under scrutiny for allegations of school bullying and sexual assault, has apologized to his past victims and to the public in a handwritten letter. The actor's company Keyeast released a press statement after the South Korean actor was accused of filming himself having sex in the school bathroom and assaulting a student in the past.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 'My First First Love' star's apology letter read: "I sincerely apologize to the people who suffered because of me. There is no excuse for my past misconduct. They were things that cannot be forgiven." He further went on to say that as he started his career in acting, he received an undeserved amount of attention from the public with his buried past. However, there was always a part inside him that felt guilty about his wrongdoings and that his regret came too late to turn things back. He also said that his past brought him a great deal of anxiety. "I always felt crushed by my dark past," said the actor.

Ji Soo has expressed his deep regret to his victims who have suffered for a long time while watching him rise above in his career as an actor. The actor said: "I will reflect on and repent my past, which can never be washed away, for the rest of my life." He also went on to reveal that he is tormented about the fact that he had inflicted tremendous damage upon the network, producers, actors, and all of the staff of "River Where the Moon Rises." He hopes that the drama does not suffer further because of him.

"Upon my knees, I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been hurt by me," said the 27-year-old star, who has been accused of sexual assault and indulging in school violence. The River Where the Moon Rises fame tendered his apology after an unknown Instagram user, who claims to be his former classmate accused Ji Soo of being a school bully at Seorabeol Middle School. The user claimed to have been bullied by the K-drama star from 2006 to 2008.

Ji Soo's Full Handwritten Apology:

Reportedly, the first accusation against the famous Korean actor broke out when one user shared some horrific information on social media.

On the work front, Ji Soo has featured in several films including - One Way Rrip, Seoul Mates, Sassy, GoGo, Han Gong-ju, Angry Mom, Page Turner, My First First Love 2, Fantastic and Doctor.