One of the most awaited dramas of 2021, The Moon Rising River starring Kim So Hyun and Ji Soo, has confirmed the network and broadcast schedule. The drama will be aired in the first half of the next year on KBS2. The romantic historical drama will also have popular actor Kang Ha Neul playing a special role in the drama.

Drama The Moon Rising River is scheduled to be aired on Monday and Tuesday 9.30 PM KST after the drama Royal Secret Agent concludes. The Royal Secret Agent starring Kim Min Seok and Kwon Nara will start airing on Dec. 21. The 16-episode drama is scheduled to end on Feb. 9. Thus The Moon Rising River is expected to air from Feb. 15.

History of The Three Kingdoms of Korea

The drama is based on the folk tale of On Dal that includes a historical record called Samguk Sagi (which means the history of the three kingdoms of Korea). Samguk Sagi was compiled by Kim Bu Sik and was published in 1145. Drama The Moon Rising River will be directed by Yun Sang Ho known for his popular series Kingmaker: The Change of Destiny and is written by Han Ji Hoon of Woman of 9.9 Billion fame.

Here is the cast of the drama:

Kim So Hyun will be seen as Pyong Gang

Ji Soo Hyun as On Dal

Lee Ji Hoon as Go Gun

Choi Yu Hwa as Hae Mo-Yong

Kang Ha Neul as On Hyeob (special appearance)

Ryoo Ui Hyun as Tara San

Kim Hee Jung as Tara Jin

Park Sang Hoon as Go Won

Wang Bit Na as Jin Bi

Lee Hae Young as Go Won-Pyo

Kim Pub Lae as King Pyeongwon

Hwang Young Hee as Madame Sa

Princess Pyeonggang - On Dal: Bittersweet Relationship

The adaptation of On Dal's story will revolve around Princess Pyeonggang played by Kim So Hyun who marries the hunchbacked commoner Pabo Ondal or Ondal the fool played by Ji Soo. The drama depicts Ondal's foolish sacrifice and bittersweet love for Pyeonggang as she becomes the kingdom's first female ruler.

The special attraction of the drama is Baeksang Arts Awards' best actor, Kang Ha Neul of When the Camellia Blooms fame. Initially, he was offered the lead role in the drama opposite Son Ye Jin of Crash Landing On You fame. But Kang Ha Neul had to say no to the offer because of schedule clashes. But he promised to act in the drama in a minor but vital role. Thus, Kang Ha Neul will be seen as General On Hyeop, Ondal's father and the leader of the Sunnobu region in Goguryeo.