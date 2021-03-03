Ji Soo Accused of Sexual Assault, Filming Himself Having Sex in School: KeyEast Issues Statement

Kim Ji Soo is facing allegations of sexual assault after he was called a school bully. The writer of the first post claimed that he was Ji Soo's former classmate and stated that that River Where the Moon Rises star was a perpetrator of school violence. In the second post, a netizen accused Ji Soo of sexual assaults. The writer of this post also claimed that he was Jisoo's classmate in high school.

The first post stated that Ji Soo was a juvenile delinquent. He also said that he was bullied by Ji Soo between 2006 and 2008 when they were students of Middle School. This post was followed by another post by his so called former high school classmate who called the star a womanizer.

Sexual Harassment Claims

"Ji Soo had decided not to attend college and started skipping school a lot in the latter half of 10th standard. He even filmed himself having sex with a middle school student in a bathroom. He shared that video clip with his close friends. Ji Soo would know what I'm talking about if he sees this post," wrote the netizen.

On this post, another netizen commented that Ji Soo had forced students to ejaculate on victim's face. He said that he still has the recording of the conversation with the victim about the incident.

Ji Soo who plays the lead role in the ongoing drama River Where the Moon Rises also starring Kim So Hyun has not reacted to the claims. But his agency KeyEast has released a statement in this regard.

KeyEast Issues Statement

Keyeast Entertainment stated: "Currently, we are putting forth the effort to confirm the facts about this issue. We ask for your understanding as we need time to investigate the allegations."

The agency promised to reach out to the writers of the post. "First of all, we would like to collect related information, which can be sent to rpt@keyeast.co.kr, and we promise to consolidate all relayed information without any distortion. We are also looking to speak with the writers of the posts if they agree," KeyEast said.

Without denying or refuting allegations made against Ji Soo, the agency assured that it will verify all the facts. "We will do our best to conduct a detailed investigation in various ways to verify the facts and resolve the issue. We apologize for causing concern to fans."

KeyEast also asked people not to spread rumors and said: "We ask you to refrain from spreading rumors that are not confirmed to be true."