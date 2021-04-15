Ji Chang Wook to Romance Choi Sung Eun in Hwang In Yeop Starrer Drama 'The Sound of Magic'

Ji Chang Wook is the busiest actor currently as he has been courted for the new drama The Sound of Magic soon after completing his previous drama Lovestruck In The City. Ji Chang Wook has been cast opposite Choi Sung Eun the in drama about magic. Hwang In Yeop of True Beauty fame also has been confirmed for the drama.

The Sound of Magic is a musical drama that tells the story of a girl Yun Ai [played by Choi Sung Eun] who grows up quickly and how her life changes after meeting a mysterious magician Lee Eul [played by Ji Chang Wook]. Hwang in Yeop will be seen as Choi Sung Eun's classmate.

The drama is based on the webtoon Annarasumannara written by Ha Il Won. The story has been adapted into a play and also has been aired as a serial webtoon on Naver in 2010. The drama is directed by Kim Sung Yoon of Love in the Moonlight, Itaewon Class fame. The Sound of Magic is written by Kim Min Jung of Love In the Moonlight fame. The drama full of music and magical elements is being produced by JTBC Studio and Zium Content.

Under the Spell of Magic

Ji Chang Wook plays the role of mysterious magician Lee Eul who lives in an abandoned theme park. Was Choi Sung Eun aka Yun Ai has a tragic life but Lee Eul's magic changes her life forever. Hwang In Yeop will play Na Il Deung, a studious student who cares only about studies and is not bothered about anything else in life. But after befriending Choi Sung Eun, he meets Lee Eul and his latter's magic changes Hwang in Yeop's life as well.

Ji Chang Wook was lucky to start shooting for his previous drama Lovestruck In The City opposite Kim Ji Won soon after he finished filming for Backstreet Rookie. Thus the actor was seen in two dramas in one year and is now gearing up for the new drama. The Sound of Magic will be streamed on Netflix. Details on the number of episodes and release date are yet to be announced.

Hwang in Yeop was seen in a major role in the drama True Beauty also starring Moon Ga Young and Cha Eun Woo. In True Beauty, Hwang In Yeop played the role of a spoilt brat who is interested in everything other than studies. Thus, audience will be able to see Hwang In Yeop in a role that is completely opposite to his character in his previous drama. Choi Sung Eun was seen in the drama Beyond Evil and she has also acted in the 2019 movie Start-Up.