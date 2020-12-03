The year 2020 has not been what people expected it to be. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most people are forced to stay at home and work from home. The entertainment industry has been badly hit as many dramas were postponed and movies are not being released in theaters. As a result more people are following the entertainment content on channels as well as on streaming platforms.

With filming of many dramas resumed, currently there are at least seven dramas all set to be premiered in December. Here is a list of the Korean dramas you can get hooked to by the end of the year. First drama that premiered in December is Cheat on Me if You Can.

1) Cheat on Me if You Can

This drama premiered on December 2. The cast of the drama include Jo Yeo Jeong, Go Joon, Kim Young Dae, Yeonwoo, Song Ok Sook, Jung Sang Hoon, Lee Se Na, Kim Ji Hoon, Hong Soo Hyun, Gong Sang Ah, Yoo Joon Hong, Lee Si Eon, Kim Ye Won. The drama is broadcast on KBS2 at 9.30 p.m. KST on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

This is a comedy mystery thriller. The wife plays murder mystery novelist and takes in writing from her divorce lawyer husband if you cheat, you die.

2) True Beauty

This drama premiered on December 9. The main cast includes Moon Ga Young, Cha Eun Woo, Hwang In Yeob, Park Yoo Na, Jang Hye Jin, Park Ho San, Kang Min Ah, Im Se Mi, Kim Min Ki, Jung Joon Ho, Park Hyun Jung, Oh Eui Sik, Lee Il Joon, Lee Sang Jin. The drama is broadcast on tvN at 10.30 p.m. KST on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

True Beauty is based on webtoon of the same name. It is a romantic comedy about a woman who is insecure about her true looks but decides to fight back her fears. She falls in love with a fellow student who is emotionally hurt. Love heals them both.

3) Hush

Hush premiers on December 11. The main cast includes Hwang Jung Min, YoonA, Son Byung Ho, Kim Won Hae, Park Ho San, Lee Seung Joon, Yoo Sun, Kim Jae Chul, Kyung Soo Jin, Jung Joon Won, Park Sung Il. The JTBC drama will be aired at 11 p.m. KST on Fridays and Saturdays.

Hush is a drama about struggles and dilemmas faced by newspaper reporters. It is a portrayal of ethical stand and the harsh reality of the industry.

4) Mr Queen

The drama will premier on December 12. The main cast includes Shin Hye Sun, Kim Jung Hyun, Bae Jong Ok, Kim Tae Woo, Seol In Ah, Na In Woo, Kim In Kwon, Lee Jae Won, Yoo Min Kyu, Jo Yeon Hee, Cha Chung Hwa, Youngjae (B.A.P). The tvN drama will be aired at 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

It is a historical fantasy-comedy drama. Mr Queen is about a man from modern times whose soul gets trapped in the body of a queen from the Joseon dynasty.

5) Run On

The drama will premier on December 16. The cast includes Im Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, Sooyoung, Kang Tae Oh, Park Young Gyu, Cha Hwa Yeon, Lee Bong Ryun, Ryu Abel, Seo Eun Kyung, Yun Je Wook, Choi Jae Hyun, Lee Jung Ha. The drama will be aired on JTBC at 9 p.m. KST on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Run On is about people living in different worlds in different time trying to connect with each other.

6) Secret Royal Inspector

The drama is all set to premier on December 21. The cast includes Kim Myung Soo, Kwon Nara, Lee Yi Kyung, Lee Tae Hwan, Jo Soo Min, Ahn Nae Sang, Son Byung Ho, Choi Jong Won, Shin Ji Hoon, Jong Ho, Kang Yoon, Hwang Dong Joo. It will be broadcast on KBS2 at 9.30 p.m. KST on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The drama is a comic mystery from Joseon dynasty. It is about a secret royal inspector travelling undercover to the provinces to uncover corruption.

7) Lovestruck in the City

The Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won starrer Lovestruck in the City will premier on December 22.Kim Min Seok, Han Ji Eun, Ryu Kyung Soo, So Ju Yeon also play vital roles in the drama. The drama is available on Kakao TV at 5 p.m. KST on Tuesdays and Fridays.

This Korean drama is about romance of young people who are busy fighting for survival in the hectic city. The mini-series of 8 episodes each will be released keeping in mind various seasons.

Apart from these Marriage Lyrics, Divorce Composition starring Sung Hoon and Lee Tae Gon is also set to premier in December. The TV Chosun drama has not announced the premier date yet. This drama is about the three females in their 30s, 40s and 50s facing misfortunes and trouble in their married life.